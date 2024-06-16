MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Nedim Bajrami of Albania scores fastest goal in competition’s history

Bajrami found the net after just 23 seconds against Italy, breaking the previous record set by Russia’s Dmitri Kirichenko, who scored after 65 seconds against Greece on June 20, 2004.

Published : Jun 16, 2024 00:35 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Albania's Nedim Bajrami celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Group B match between Italy and Albania at the Euro 2024 tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, June 15, 2024.
Albania’s Nedim Bajrami celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal during a Group B match between Italy and Albania at the Euro 2024 tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, June 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Albania’s Nedim Bajrami celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal during a Group B match between Italy and Albania at the Euro 2024 tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, June 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Nedim Bajrami of Albania scored the fastest goal in the history of the European Championship in its Group B clash against Italy at the BVB Stadion Dortmund on Sunday.

Bajrami found the net after just 23 seconds, breaking the previous record set by Russia’s Dmitri Kirichenko, who scored after 65 seconds against Greece on June 20, 2004.

Bajrami capitalised from a mistake by the Italian defence inside their box and lashed a shot onto the roof of the net, beating keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma at his near-post.

FOLLOW: LIVE updates of the Italy vs Albania Euro 2024 clash

The Albania No. 10 plays his professional football as an attacking midfielder or winger for Italian football club Sassuolo.

Bajrami has represented Switzerland up to under-19 and U17 level.

On March 17, 2021, Bajrami received Albanian citizenship. He debuted with Albania in a 1–0 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification win over Hungary on September 5, 2021, by coming on as a substitute in the 63rd minute in place of Qazim Laci.

Fastest goals in Euro history
0.23 - Nedim Bajrami (Italy vs Albania on June 16 2024)
01:05 – Dmitri Kirichenko (Russia vs Greece on 20 June 2004)
01:22 – Emil Forsberg (Sweden vs Poland on 23 June 2021)
01:39 – Yussuf Poulsen (Denmark vs Belgium on 17 June 2021)
01:40 – Robert Lewandowski (Poland vs Portugal on 30 June 2016)
01:57 – Luke Shaw (England vs Italy on 11 July 2021)
01:58 – Robbie Brady (Republic of Ireland vs France on 26 June 2016)
02:08 – Sergei Aleinikov (USSR vs England on 18 June 1988)
02:14 – Alan Shearer (England vs Germany on 26 June 1996)
02:14 – Petr Jirácek (Czech Republic vs Greece on 12 June 2012)
02:25 – Michael Owen (England vs Portugal on 24 June 2004)

Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

