Euro 2024: Nedim Bajrami of Albania scores fastest goal in competition’s history

Nedim Bajrami of Albania scored the fastest goal in the history of the European Championship in its Group B clash against Italy at the BVB Stadion Dortmund on Sunday.

Bajrami found the net after just 23 seconds, breaking the previous record set by Russia’s Dmitri Kirichenko, who scored after 65 seconds against Greece on June 20, 2004.

Bajrami capitalised from a mistake by the Italian defence inside their box and lashed a shot onto the roof of the net, beating keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma at his near-post.

The Albania No. 10 plays his professional football as an attacking midfielder or winger for Italian football club Sassuolo.

Bajrami has represented Switzerland up to under-19 and U17 level.

On March 17, 2021, Bajrami received Albanian citizenship. He debuted with Albania in a 1–0 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification win over Hungary on September 5, 2021, by coming on as a substitute in the 63rd minute in place of Qazim Laci.