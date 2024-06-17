Belgium vs Slovakia, Euro 2024: Slovakia win; Lukaku goals disallowed; Snickometer used; Top talking points from BEL v SVK

Sportstar looks at the top talking points from the Euro 2024 Group E match between Belgium and Slovakia.

WASTEFUL BELGIUM

Belgium has converted none of its last 47 shots in major tournaments (WC + EURO), including 11 big chances.

WHY WAS ROMELU LUKAKU’S SECOND GOAL RULED OUT IN BELGIUM VS SLOVAKIA?

In the 86th minute of the match, Lukaku thought he had secured his side at least a point after he turned the ball into the goal after being assisted by substitute Loïs Openda. However, the referee used the newly introduced ‘snicko’ technology to identify a handball by Openda in the build up to the goal and then after a VAR check, ruled out the Red Devil’s second goal as well.

WHY WAS ROMELU LUKAKU’S GOAL RULED OUT IN BELGIUM VS SLOVAKIA?

Belgium went behind in the first half after a goal from Slovakia’s Schranz.

Romelu Lukaku thought that he had got one back for his side after he tapped the ball into an empty net following a Belgium corner. However, the goal is ruled out after replays showed that Lukaku was just offside while Onana headed the ball towards the Inter Milan striker, from a Leandro Trossard corner.

BELGIUM WASTES CHANCES AND GETS PUNISHED BY IVAN SCHRANZ

Belgium wastes a golden opportunity to take a lead in the third minute. Jeremy Doku made a brilliant run and laid the off to Kevin De Bryune in the boc, who toe pokes it towards Romelu Lukaku.

However, he hits his shot directly into Martin Dúbravka from point blank range.

Minutes later, Belgium makes a miss-pass at the back as the ball goes to Róbert Boženík, whose shot is initially saved by Koen Casteels. The rebound falls to Schranz who fires it into the back of the net from a tight angle.

ROMELU LUKAKU AND KEVIN DE BRUYNE MAKES HISTORY

Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne became the first male Belgian players to appear in six major tournaments.

THIBAUT COURTOIS NOT IN SQUAD

Thibaut Courtois will not feature in Belgium’s Euro 2024 opening match against Slovakia at the Frankfurt Arena on Monday, after not making the 26-man squad that travelled to Germany. He will be replaced by Koen Casteels in goal.

This the first major international tournament since Euro 2012 in which Courtois is not featured in the Belgium squad.

READ FULL STORY HERE | Why is Thibaut Courtois not playing in EURO 2024