MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Romania shocks Ukraine to win 3-0 in opening Group E match

Romania took the lead in the 29th minute after Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin gave away the ball to the opposition, which allowed Nicolae Stanciu to curl the ball into the top corner from outside the box.

Published : Jun 17, 2024 20:22 IST , MUNICH - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Romania’s Denis Dragus, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring the third goal against Ukraine during a Group E match between Romania and Ukraine.
Romania’s Denis Dragus, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring the third goal against Ukraine during a Group E match between Romania and Ukraine. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Romania’s Denis Dragus, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring the third goal against Ukraine during a Group E match between Romania and Ukraine. | Photo Credit: AP

Romania turned in a high-octane performance to win its first European Championship match in 24 years with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Ukraine in their Euro 2024 Group E opener on Monday.

Stunning long-range strikes in each half, one from captain and man of the match Nicolae Stanciu and the other from midfielder Razvan Marin shocked Serhiy Rebrov’s Ukraine, which had dominated the opening 20 minutes of the match.

Stanciu’s cannon shot into the top right-hand corner gave Ukraine goalkeeper Andriy Lunin little chance. Lunin should have done better on the second, however, which slipped underneath him as he dove.

Rebrov’s side paid dearly for their inability to convert its early possession into any real chances, as Romania soaked up the pressure and then struck on the counter after dispossessing Ukraine deep in their own half.

AS IT HAPPENED: Romania vs Ukraine highlights

Before the match, coach Romania Edward Iordanescu said his players would fight for every metre on the pitch, and they did just that, flying into tackles and racing all over the pitch to defend and launch counterattacks as their boisterous supporters roared them on.

The result was all but confirmed shortly before the hour mark when influential forward Dennis Man drove into the box from a corner and put the ball across goal for Denis Dragus to tap in.

Romania’s tight-knit defence denied Ukraine any real sniff at goal, helping secure their country’s second win across 17 matches at the European Championships, the first being a 3-2 victory over England at Euro 2000.

For Iordanescu, whose father Anghel had three spells in charge of Romania and took them to the 1994 World Cup quarterfinals, the victory was a welcome gift for his birthday a day earlier and showed his side’s unbeaten qualifying campaign may be no fluke.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ukraine /

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Andriy Lunin /

Oleksandr Zinchenko

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Belgium vs Slovakia Euro 2024 match in pictures: Real-time photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian Sports Wrap, June 17: Diksha finishes T-6 in Rome for a third Top-10 in 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. Belgium vs Slovakia LIVE score and updates, Euro 2024: BEL v SVK; Starting lineups in, De Bruyne named captain
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Romania shocks Ukraine to win 3-0 in opening Group E match
    Reuters
  5. Daren Sammy: There is still a role for an anchor in T20 cricket
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. LIVE Belgium vs Slovakia Euro 2024 match in pictures: Real-time photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Why is Thibaut Courtois not playing in Belgium vs Slovakia
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Romania shocks Ukraine to win 3-0 in opening Group E match
    Reuters
  4. Euro 2024: Ukraine displays destroyed stadium stand in Munich in reminder of war ahead of opener
    AP
  5. Rubiales to go on trial in Spain over unwanted kiss in February
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Belgium vs Slovakia Euro 2024 match in pictures: Real-time photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian Sports Wrap, June 17: Diksha finishes T-6 in Rome for a third Top-10 in 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. Belgium vs Slovakia LIVE score and updates, Euro 2024: BEL v SVK; Starting lineups in, De Bruyne named captain
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Romania shocks Ukraine to win 3-0 in opening Group E match
    Reuters
  5. Daren Sammy: There is still a role for an anchor in T20 cricket
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment