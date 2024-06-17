  • 1. Magnus Carlsen (NOR) — 2831.8
  • 2. Hikaru Nakamura (USA) — 2801.6
  • 3. Fabiano Caruana(USA) — 2795.6
  • 4. Arjun Erigaisi (IND) — 2779.9
  • 5. Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS) — 2770.0
  • 6. Nodirbek Abdusattorov (UZB) — 2768.5
  • 7. D. Gukesh (IND) — 2763.0
  • 8. R. Praggnanandhaa (IND) — 2757.4
  • 9. Wesley So (USA) — 2757.0
  • 10. Wei Yi (CHN) — 2755.0