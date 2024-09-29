MagazineBuy Print

Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC LIVE Updates: MIA v CFC Starting line-ups, Lionel Messi starts for Miami, streaming info

MIA vs CFC: Follow the live updates of the Major League Soccer match between Inter Miami and Charlotte FC, being played at the Chase Stadium in Miami, Florida in the United States.

Updated : Sep 29, 2024 04:45 IST

Team Sportstar
Inter Miami FC forward Lionel Messi stands on the field during the first half of a soccer match against New York City FC, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)
Inter Miami FC forward Lionel Messi stands on the field during the first half of a soccer match against New York City FC, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith) | Photo Credit: PAMELA SMITH
lightbox-info

Inter Miami FC forward Lionel Messi stands on the field during the first half of a soccer match against New York City FC, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith) | Photo Credit: PAMELA SMITH

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Major League Soccer, Eastern Conference, between Inter Miami and Charlotte FC, which is being played at the Chase Stadium in Miami, United States of America.

  • September 29, 2024 04:38
    Form guide

    Miami will depend on the tandem of former Barcelona forwards, Luis Suarez and Messi, to secure full points, which would see it take an 11 point lead at the top of the Eastern Conference standings. It has just two losses in its last 11 games and beat Charlotte 2-1 in their previous clash in July.

    Charlotte, on the other hand, has struggled to find wins, securing its first victory after eight matches, beating New England 4-0. Its last away win, however, came in July, a 3-1 victory over Cincinnati FC.

  • September 29, 2024 04:02
    Charlotte FC starting XI:
  • September 29, 2024 04:00
    Inter Miami’s Starting XI:
  • September 29, 2024 03:50
    Match Preview

    Lionel Messi’ Inter Miami will look to widen its lead on top of standings in the Eastern Conference Major League Soccer as it hosts Charlotte FC at the Chase Stadium in Florida, United States on Saturday.

    Miami comes into the match after a 1-1 draw with New York City FC, with Messi looking to find form since returning from his ankle injury he picked up at the Copa America 2024 final. The World Cup winner scored twice on his return, helping his team beat Philadelphia Union on September 15.

    That match, a home game, however was the last time he had a direct goal contribution and Miami has drawn two matches since, with both on the road.

    Charlotte and Miami have met six times and the host side having an upper hand with three wins while the visitors have won twice. The remaining match has been a draw.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

