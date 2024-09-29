Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC LIVE Updates: MIA v CFC Starting line-ups, Lionel Messi starts for Miami, streaming info

Match Preview

Lionel Messi’ Inter Miami will look to widen its lead on top of standings in the Eastern Conference Major League Soccer as it hosts Charlotte FC at the Chase Stadium in Florida, United States on Saturday.

Miami comes into the match after a 1-1 draw with New York City FC, with Messi looking to find form since returning from his ankle injury he picked up at the Copa America 2024 final. The World Cup winner scored twice on his return, helping his team beat Philadelphia Union on September 15.

That match, a home game, however was the last time he had a direct goal contribution and Miami has drawn two matches since, with both on the road.

Charlotte and Miami have met six times and the host side having an upper hand with three wins while the visitors have won twice. The remaining match has been a draw.