Serie A: Martinez double lifts Inter Milan to 3-2 win against Udinese

Striker Lautaro Martinez scored either side of half-time to help Inter Milan to a 3-2 win at Udinese in Serie A on Saturday, as the defending champion bounced back from a three-game winless run in all competitions.
Davide Frattesi put Inter in front after 43 seconds from an excellent low cross by Matteo Darmian before Udinese defender Christian Kabasele levelled in the 35th minute with a header.
Martinez, however, restored the lead for the visitor as he bundled the ball over the line in first-half stoppage time and made it 3-1 just after the break. Lorenzo Lucca pulled another one back for Udinese in the 83rd minute.
Inter is third in the standings on 11 points, level with second-placed AC Milan and leaders Torino, which has a game in hand and hosts Lazio on Sunday.
