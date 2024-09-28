MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A: Martinez double lifts Inter Milan to 3-2 win against Udinese

Davide Frattesi put Inter in front after 43 seconds from an excellent low cross by Matteo Darmian before Udinese defender Christian Kabasele levelled in the 35th minute with a header.

Published : Sep 28, 2024 21:32 IST , UDINE, Italy - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez scores brace against Udinese in the Serie A.
Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez scores brace against Udinese in the Serie A. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez scores brace against Udinese in the Serie A. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Striker Lautaro Martinez scored either side of half-time to help Inter Milan to a 3-2 win at Udinese in Serie A on Saturday, as the defending champion bounced back from a three-game winless run in all competitions.

Davide Frattesi put Inter in front after 43 seconds from an excellent low cross by Matteo Darmian before Udinese defender Christian Kabasele levelled in the 35th minute with a header.

Martinez, however, restored the lead for the visitor as he bundled the ball over the line in first-half stoppage time and made it 3-1 just after the break. Lorenzo Lucca pulled another one back for Udinese in the 83rd minute.

Inter is third in the standings on 11 points, level with second-placed AC Milan and leaders Torino, which has a game in hand and hosts Lazio on Sunday.

Related Topics

Lautaro Martinez /

Udinese /

Inter Milan /

Serie A /

Serie A 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian Open U-23: Poorva Sawant sets new meet record with women’s triple jump gold
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Arsenal vs Leicester City highlights, ARS 4-2 LEI, Premier League: Trossard and Havertz stoppage time winners
    Team Sportstar
  3. Serie A: Martinez double lifts Inter Milan to 3-2 win against Udinese
    Reuters
  4. Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: BFC 3-0 MBSG; Sunil Chhetri makes history after Suresh and Mendez give Blues the Blues early lead against Mariners
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2025 player retention rules: Teams allowed five retentions, one Right to Match option
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A: Martinez double lifts Inter Milan to 3-2 win against Udinese
    Reuters
  2. Inter Miami vs Charlotte, MLS LIVE Streaming info: Lionel Messi looks to continue form in Major League Soccer after injury-return
    Team Sportstar
  3. Six players from Nepali FA’s academy missing after landslide
    Reuters
  4. Serie A: It wasn’t all perfect, but we had good moments, says AC Milan’s Fonseca after 3-0 win over Lecce
    Reuters
  5. PSG savouring Champions League test against Arsenal after 3-1 win over Rennes
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian Open U-23: Poorva Sawant sets new meet record with women’s triple jump gold
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Arsenal vs Leicester City highlights, ARS 4-2 LEI, Premier League: Trossard and Havertz stoppage time winners
    Team Sportstar
  3. Serie A: Martinez double lifts Inter Milan to 3-2 win against Udinese
    Reuters
  4. Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: BFC 3-0 MBSG; Sunil Chhetri makes history after Suresh and Mendez give Blues the Blues early lead against Mariners
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2025 player retention rules: Teams allowed five retentions, one Right to Match option
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment