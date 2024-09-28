MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Inter Miami vs Charlotte, MLS LIVE Streaming info: Lionel Messi looks to continue form in Major League Soccer after injury-return

Charlotte and Miami have met six times and the host side having an upper hand with three wins while the visitors have won twice. The remaining match has been a draw.

Published : Sep 28, 2024 19:41 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Lionel Messi had scored twice in Inter Miami’s previous home game and he will look to build on that form after his return from an injury that he had picked up during the Copa America 2024 final.
Lionel Messi had scored twice in Inter Miami’s previous home game and he will look to build on that form after his return from an injury that he had picked up during the Copa America 2024 final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Lionel Messi had scored twice in Inter Miami’s previous home game and he will look to build on that form after his return from an injury that he had picked up during the Copa America 2024 final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Lionel Messi’ Inter Miami will look to widen its lead on top of standings in the Eastern Conference Major League Soccer as it hosts Charlotte FC at the Chase Stadium in Florida, United States on Saturday.

Miami comes into the match after a 1-1 draw with New York City FC, with Messi looking to find form since returning from his ankle injury he picked up at the Copa America 2024 final. The World Cup winner scored twice on his return, helping his team beat Philadelphia Union on September 15.

That match, a home game, however was the last time he had a direct goal contribution and Miami has drawn two matches since, with both on the road.

ALSO READ: Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez ruled out of two FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers

Charlotte and Miami have met six times and the host side having an upper hand with three wins while the visitors have won twice. The remaining match has been a draw.

Miami will depend on the tandem of former Barcelona forwards, Luis Suarez and Messi, to secure full points, which would see it take an 11 point lead at the top of the Eastern Conference standings. It has just two losses in its last 11 games and beat Charlotte 2-1 in their previous clash in July.

Charlotte, on the other hand, has struggled to find wins, securing its first victory after eight matches, beating New England 4-0. Its last away win, however, came in July, a 3-1 victory over Cincinnati FC.

When and where will Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC being played?
The Major League Soccer match between Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC will be played at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States.
The match is scheduled to kick off ay 7:30 pm local time (5:00 am IST, September 29).
How to watch Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC?
The live broadcast of Inter Miami vs Charlotte will not be available on TV in India. However, live streaming of the matchwill be available on the Apple TV via MLS season pass.

Related Topics

Inter Miami /

Lionel Messi /

Major League Soccer

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: BFC 1-0 MBSG; Mendez gives the Blues lead against Petratos’ Mariners
    Team Sportstar
  2. BCCI introduces Rs. 7.5 lakh match fee for IPL players
    Team Sportstar
  3. Inter Miami vs Charlotte, MLS LIVE Streaming info: Lionel Messi looks to continue form in Major League Soccer after injury-return
    Team Sportstar
  4. Arsenal vs Leicester City LIVE score, ARS 0-0 LEI, Premier League: The Gunners eye the league top-spot
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE score, CHE v BHA, Premier League: Brighton makes a strong start
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Inter Miami vs Charlotte, MLS LIVE Streaming info: Lionel Messi looks to continue form in Major League Soccer after injury-return
    Team Sportstar
  2. Six players from Nepali FA’s academy missing after landslide
    Reuters
  3. Serie A: It wasn’t all perfect, but we had good moments, says AC Milan’s Fonseca after 3-0 win over Lecce
    Reuters
  4. PSG savouring Champions League test against Arsenal after 3-1 win over Rennes
    Reuters
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers: Australia defender Circati ruled out of third round with ACL injury
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: BFC 1-0 MBSG; Mendez gives the Blues lead against Petratos’ Mariners
    Team Sportstar
  2. BCCI introduces Rs. 7.5 lakh match fee for IPL players
    Team Sportstar
  3. Inter Miami vs Charlotte, MLS LIVE Streaming info: Lionel Messi looks to continue form in Major League Soccer after injury-return
    Team Sportstar
  4. Arsenal vs Leicester City LIVE score, ARS 0-0 LEI, Premier League: The Gunners eye the league top-spot
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE score, CHE v BHA, Premier League: Brighton makes a strong start
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment