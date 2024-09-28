MagazineBuy Print

Six players from Nepali FA’s academy missing after landslide

The incident occurred in Indrasarowar, not far from the capital Kathmandu, while the players were moving to a safer location, ANFA said in a statement.

Published : Sep 28, 2024 18:10 IST , Satdobato, Lalitpur - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
A general view shows houses submerged in the flood waters after the Bishnumati River overflowed during monsoon rains in Kathmandu
A general view shows houses submerged in the flood waters after the Bishnumati River overflowed during monsoon rains in Kathmandu | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

A general view shows houses submerged in the flood waters after the Bishnumati River overflowed during monsoon rains in Kathmandu | Photo Credit: AFP

Satdobato, Lalitpur

Six players from the Nepali Football Association’s (ANFA) academy in Makwanpur district are missing after they were thought to have been caught up in a landslide during heavy rains that killed several people in the region, the ANFA said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Indrasarowar, not far from the capital Kathmandu, while the players were moving to a safer location, ANFA said in a statement.

“Search efforts are currently underway... the other players who were at the same location have been safely moved to a secure area,” ANFA added.

Debris from the landslides blocked highways in at least 28 locations, police said, with rains likely to continue until Sunday morning.

