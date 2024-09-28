Satdobato, Lalitpur
Six players from the Nepali Football Association’s (ANFA) academy in Makwanpur district are missing after they were thought to have been caught up in a landslide during heavy rains that killed several people in the region, the ANFA said on Saturday.
The incident occurred in Indrasarowar, not far from the capital Kathmandu, while the players were moving to a safer location, ANFA said in a statement.
“Search efforts are currently underway... the other players who were at the same location have been safely moved to a secure area,” ANFA added.
Debris from the landslides blocked highways in at least 28 locations, police said, with rains likely to continue until Sunday morning.
Latest on Sportstar
- Gulveer Singh breaks his 5000m National Record in Japan
- Six players from Nepali FA’s academy missing after landslide
- Newcastle United vs Manchester City LIVE score, NEW 0-1 MCI, Premier League: Gvardiol strike keeps City ahead, match updates
- Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE Updates, ISL 2024-25: Preview, predicted XI, live-streaming info
- SL vs NZ, 2nd Test: Sri Lanka on cusp of victory as New Zealand 199-5 after follow-on
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE