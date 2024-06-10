WTA Rankings: Swiatek tightens grip on No. 1 spot with fourth French Open title, Gauff moves past Sabalenka into second place

Iga Swiatek tightened her grip on the top spot in the WTA Rankings after clinching her third straight and overall fourth French Open title on Saturday.

The latest WTA Rankings released on Monday will also determine the majority of players who will qualify for Paris Olympics.

Swiatek defeated Italy’s Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-1 in the summit clash at Roland Garros. The 28-year-old Italy, who reached her maiden Grand Slam final, jumped eight spots to break into Top 10 and reached seventh place.

USA’s Coco Gauff jumped one spot to a new career-high ranking of World No. 2 with her run to the semifinals where she lost to Swiatek.

Rank Name and points 1 (POL) Iga Swiatek - 11695 points 2 (USA) Coco Gauff - 7988 points 3 (BLR) Aryna Sabalenka - 7788 points 4 (KAZ) Elena Rybakina - 5973 points 5 (USA) Jessica Pegula - 4625 points 6 (CZE) Marketa Vondrousova - 4503 points 7 (ITA) Jasmine Paolini - 4068 points 8 (CHN) Qinwen Zheng - 4005 points 9 (GRE) Maria Sakkari - 3980 points 10 (TUN) Ons Jabeur - 3748 points

Reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka slipped to third after her defeat to Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinals. The 17-year-old Andreeva gained 15 spots to achieve a new career-high of 23.

Maria Sakkari slipped two spots to ninth while Ons Jabeur moved down one place to 10th.

Elsewhere in the Top 100, Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk (17th), USA’s Emma Navarro (18th), France’s Clara Burel (42nd) and Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima (76th) achieved new career-high rankings.