MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WTA Rankings: Swiatek tightens grip on No. 1 spot with fourth French Open title, Gauff moves past Sabalenka into second place

The latest WTA Rankings released on Monday will also determine the majority of players who will qualify for Paris Olympics.

Published : Jun 10, 2024 17:40 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Poland’s Iga Swiatek further tightened her grip on the No. 1 ranking with her fourth French Open title last week.
Poland’s Iga Swiatek further tightened her grip on the No. 1 ranking with her fourth French Open title last week. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Poland’s Iga Swiatek further tightened her grip on the No. 1 ranking with her fourth French Open title last week. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Iga Swiatek tightened her grip on the top spot in the WTA Rankings after clinching her third straight and overall fourth French Open title on Saturday.

The latest WTA Rankings released on Monday will also determine the majority of players who will qualify for Paris Olympics.

Swiatek defeated Italy’s Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-1 in the summit clash at Roland Garros. The 28-year-old Italy, who reached her maiden Grand Slam final, jumped eight spots to break into Top 10 and reached seventh place.

USA’s Coco Gauff jumped one spot to a new career-high ranking of World No. 2 with her run to the semifinals where she lost to Swiatek.

Rank Name and points
1 (POL) Iga Swiatek - 11695 points
2 (USA) Coco Gauff - 7988 points
3 (BLR) Aryna Sabalenka - 7788 points
4 (KAZ) Elena Rybakina - 5973 points
5 (USA) Jessica Pegula - 4625 points
6 (CZE) Marketa Vondrousova - 4503 points
7 (ITA) Jasmine Paolini - 4068 points
8 (CHN) Qinwen Zheng - 4005 points
9 (GRE) Maria Sakkari - 3980 points
10 (TUN) Ons Jabeur - 3748 points

Reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka slipped to third after her defeat to Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinals. The 17-year-old Andreeva gained 15 spots to achieve a new career-high of 23.

Maria Sakkari slipped two spots to ninth while Ons Jabeur moved down one place to 10th.

Elsewhere in the Top 100, Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk (17th), USA’s Emma Navarro (18th), France’s Clara Burel (42nd) and Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima (76th) achieved new career-high rankings.

INDIANS
Doubles
Prarthana Thombare - 150 (slipped one spot)
Rutuja Bhosale - 205 (moved down eight spots)
Ankita Raina - 230 (moved up four spots)
Vasanti Shinde - 293 (moved up 12 spots)
Singles
Ankita Raina - 263 (gained 15 spots)
Sahaja Yamalapalli - 328 (slipped five spots)
Karman Thandi - 403 (slipped 21 places)
Shrivalli Bhamidipaty - 412 (moved up 15 places)
Rutuja Bhosale - 502 (slipped 134 spots)

Related stories

Related Topics

WTA /

Aryna Sabalenka /

Iga Swiatek /

Roland Garros /

French Open 2024 /

French Open /

Coco Gauff /

Jasmine Paolini

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024 Group A: Can Germany take the home advantage?
    Joan Mathew Jacob
  2. WTA Rankings: Swiatek tightens grip on No. 1 spot with fourth French Open title, Gauff moves past Sabalenka into second place
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mumbai Cricket Association president Amol Kale passes away
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. La Liga: Valencia fans convicted for racist abuse against Vinicius Jr
    Team Sportstar
  5. ATP Rankings: Sinner becomes first Italian World No. 1, French Open champion Alcaraz moves past Djokovic into second spot
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. WTA Rankings: Swiatek tightens grip on No. 1 spot with fourth French Open title, Gauff moves past Sabalenka into second place
    Team Sportstar
  2. ATP Rankings: Sinner becomes first Italian World No. 1, French Open champion Alcaraz moves past Djokovic into second spot
    Team Sportstar
  3. Nadal, Swiatek and others react to Alcaraz vs Zverev French Open final
    Team Sportstar
  4. French Open 2024: Alcaraz plays down chasing Nadal, Djokovic records
    AFP
  5. French Open 2024: In this Grand Slam final, I did everything I could, says Alexander Zverev
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024 Group A: Can Germany take the home advantage?
    Joan Mathew Jacob
  2. WTA Rankings: Swiatek tightens grip on No. 1 spot with fourth French Open title, Gauff moves past Sabalenka into second place
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mumbai Cricket Association president Amol Kale passes away
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. La Liga: Valencia fans convicted for racist abuse against Vinicius Jr
    Team Sportstar
  5. ATP Rankings: Sinner becomes first Italian World No. 1, French Open champion Alcaraz moves past Djokovic into second spot
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment