When will Wimbledon 2024 be played?

Wimbledon 2024, the third Grand Slam of the year, will be held at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) in London, England from July 1 to July 14.
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Czechia’s Marketa Vondrousova will the defending champions in men’s and women’s singles, respectively at the 137th edition of the grass Major.
Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in last year’s men’s final to win his second Grand Slam title.
In the women’s singles final, unseeded Vondrousova defeated sixth-seeded Tunisian Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 to win her maiden Major.
The Dutch-British duo of Wesley Koohlof and Neal Skupski won the men’s doubles crown while Czechia’s Barbora Strycova and Chinese Taipei’s Hsieh Su-wei emerged victorious in women’s doubles.
The Croatian-Ukrainian duo of Mate Pavic and Lyudmyla Kichenok clinched the mixed doubles title.
