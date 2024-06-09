List of records Alcaraz set by winning French Open 2024 title

Carlos Alcaraz beat Alexander Zverev 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 in the French Open men’s singles final on Sunday to win his maiden title at Roland Garros, Paris.

The 21-year-old Alcaraz became the youngest man in the Open era to win Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces.

Here are all the records (info via ATP Media Info) set by the 21-year-old Alcaraz with his triumph:-

1 - Alcaraz is the first man in the Open Era to win his first three Majors on three different surfaces (US Open 2022 on hard court, Wimbledon 2023 on grass and French Open 2024 on clay).

2 - Since 2000, Alcaraz is only the second man to win French Open title before turning 2022. Rafael Nadal did it in 2005-07.

3 - Alcaraz won his third straight Grand Slam final and extended the career record to 3-0.

5 - Alcaraz is the fifth active male player with three or more Grand Slam titles after Novak Djokovic (24), Nadal (22), Andy Murray (3) and Stan Wawrinka (3).

7 - Alcaraz is the seventh man to win Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces after Nadal, Mats Wilander, Jimmy Connors, Roger Federer, Djokovic and Andre Agassi.

7 - Alcaraz is the seventh man in the Open Era to win this first three Major finals after Gustavo Kuerten, Stefan Edberg, Bjorn Borg, Federer, Connors and Wawrinka.

8 - Alcaraz is the eighth Spanish man to win Roland Garros after Nadal, Manual Santana (pre-Open Era), Andres Gimeno, Sergi Bruguera, Carlos Moya, Albert Costa, Juan Carlos Ferrero (Alcaraz’s current coach who won the title in 2003, a month after Alcaraz was born).

8 - Alcaraz ended French Open’s eight-year wait for a first-time men’s champion

21 - Alcaraz is the youngest man to win Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces at the age of 21.

21 - Alcaraz is also the youngest man to win three different Grand Slam events at the age of 21, going past the previous record of Connors at 22 years 7 days.

28 - Alcaraz is the 28th different men’s singles champion at Roland Garros in the Open Era.