When will four Grand Slams be played in 2024: Dates and venues

The Grand Slam tennis in 2024 begins with the Australian Open in Melbourne on January 15 and concludes with the US Open final on September 8.

Published : Dec 25, 2023 16:56 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Serbia’s Novak Djokovic will be the defending champion in men’s singles at three of the four Majors in 2024.
FILE PHOTO: Serbia's Novak Djokovic will be the defending champion in men's singles at three of the four Majors in 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Serbia’s Novak Djokovic will be the defending champion in men’s singles at three of the four Majors in 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The 112th edition of the Australian Open will conclude at the Melbourne Park on January 28. While Novak Djokovic is the defending champion in men’s singles, Aryna Sabalenka won the women’s singles title last year.

French Open, the clay court Major, is the second Slam of the year and its 128th edition will be played at Roland Garros in Paris from May 26 to June 9. Rafael Nadal, who missed last year’s edition due to injury, will fight for a record-extending 15th title. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland is the two-time defending champion in the women’s singles category.

Wimbledon, the penultimate Slam of the year, takes place three weeks after Roland Garros. The grass Major, also known as The Championships, is scheduled to organise its 137th edition at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) from July 1 to 14 where the defending champions are Carlos Alcaraz and Marketa Vondrousova.

The final Major of the year, the US Open, begins in New York on August 26. The men’s and women’s singles champions at the 143nd edition of the Flushing Meadows in 2023 were Djokovic and Coco Gauff, respectively.

Dates Venue 2023 Men's Singles winner 2023 Women's Singles winner
Australian Open January 15-28 Melbourne Park, Melbourne Novak Djokovic Aryna Sabalenka
French Open May 26-June 9 Roland Garros, Paris Novak Djokovic Iga Swiatek
Wimbledon July 1-14 AELTC, London Carlos Alcaraz Marketa Vondrousova
US Open August 26-September 80 USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York Novak Djokovic Coco Gauff

