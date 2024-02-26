East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE score, EBFC 0-0 CFC, ISL 2023-24: Chennai on the front foot looking for the opener

- February 26, 2024 20:1443’
EBFC coach Carlos Cuadrat gets a yellow card.
- February 26, 2024 20:1342’
Farukh plays it well to Murray inside the box who tries to hold off the defenders, but takes too much time to take the shot and loses possession.
- February 26, 2024 20:0736’
Shields wins a corner for Chennaiyin FC. Sangwan plays it in the near post but cleared away by EBFC.
- February 26, 2024 20:0433’
Felicio wins a free-kick at the edge of the box. Yellow given to Channai’s Edwards. Silva takes it but goes slightly wide.
- February 26, 2024 20:0129’
Mukherjee plays it Ali unmarked in front of goal who passes it on the left to Farukh but his shot goes slightly wide off-of the target. A big chance squandered by the away side.
- February 26, 2024 19:5726’
Nishu plays a long ball over the CFC defense to Nandha but it is cleared away strongly by Edwards.
- February 26, 2024 19:5423’
Chennai takes a corner as Gill catches it in front of goa, but he drops it, luckily EBFC clears it out.
- February 26, 2024 19:5120’
Farukh plays a solid through to Murray on the left who cuts back and plays in the middle to a teammate but his shot gets deflected out for a corner. The corner is punched out by East Bengal’s keeper.
- February 26, 2024 19:4716’
Chennaiyin FC pushes ahead in numbers and plays around the box. Murray plays a through to Sangwan who played it in the middle to a teammate but the left back was caught off-side. Chennai is playing good attacking football at the moment.
- February 26, 2024 19:4412’
Silva plays a great through to Felicio on the right but the striker’s shot lacked quality, goes over the post.
- February 26, 2024 19:4211’
Sangwan plays a low driven cross to Murray inside the box as the Chennai attacker makes contact but straight to the keeper.
- February 26, 2024 19:4010’
Farukh tries to play a through to Barretto on the right flank but puts too much power into it.
- February 26, 2024 19:409’
Jordan Murray takes a side-footed shot from the edge of the box but the ball goes way over the crossbar.
- February 26, 2024 19:398’
Farukh uses his pace and skill to win the ball and dribble into the box for Chennai as he makes a low driven cross inside the box, collected by the EBFC keeper.
- February 26, 2024 19:376’
Nandha plays a cross from the left for East Bengal but too close to the keeper.
- February 26, 2024 19:365’
Barretto cuts in from the right and takes a shot fpr Chennai from distance that lacked both power and accuracy.
- February 26, 2024 19:343’
Jordan Murray plays a good cross for Chennai from the left towards the far-post, but fails to find a teammate.
- February 26, 2024 19:331’
An early free-kick won by Cleiton Silva for East Bengal. Silva takes it from a far as the ball swings on-target, but Chennai’s keeper collects it safe.
- February 26, 2024 19:32KICK-OFF
The game kicks off as both sides will be hoping to win three points in their search for a play-offs spot.
- February 26, 2024 19:04East Bengal’s starting XI
- February 26, 2024 18:40Here’s how Chennaiyin FC lines up tonight!
- February 26, 2024 18:35Livestream and telecast info
The East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.
- February 26, 2024 17:26Preview:
