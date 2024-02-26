MagazineBuy Print

East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE score, EBFC 0-0 CFC, ISL 2023-24: Chennai on the front foot looking for the opener

EBFC vs CFC: LIVE score and match updates of the East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2023-24 match from the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Updated : Feb 26, 2024 20:16 IST

Team Sportstar
File Photo: East Bengal FC players in action
File Photo: East Bengal FC players in action | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT
lightbox-info

File Photo: East Bengal FC players in action | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

Catch Sportstar’s LIVE blog of the East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2023-24 match from the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

  • February 26, 2024 20:14
    43’

    EBFC coach Carlos Cuadrat gets a yellow card.

  • February 26, 2024 20:13
    42’

    Farukh plays it well to Murray inside the box who tries to hold off the defenders, but takes too much time to take the shot and loses possession. 

  • February 26, 2024 20:07
    36’

    Shields wins a corner for Chennaiyin FC. Sangwan plays it in the near post but cleared away by EBFC.

  • February 26, 2024 20:04
    33’

    Felicio wins a free-kick at the edge of the box. Yellow given to Channai’s Edwards. Silva takes it but goes slightly wide. 

  • February 26, 2024 20:01
    29’

    Mukherjee plays it Ali unmarked in front of goal who passes it on the left to Farukh but his shot goes slightly wide off-of the target. A big chance squandered by the away side.

  • February 26, 2024 19:57
    26’

    Nishu plays a long ball over the CFC defense to Nandha but it is cleared away strongly by Edwards. 

  • February 26, 2024 19:54
    23’

    Chennai takes a corner as Gill catches it in front of goa, but he drops it, luckily EBFC clears it out. 

  • February 26, 2024 19:51
    20’

    Farukh plays a solid through to Murray on the left who cuts back and plays in the middle to a teammate but his shot gets deflected out for a corner. The corner is punched out by East Bengal’s keeper.

  • February 26, 2024 19:47
    16’

    Chennaiyin FC pushes ahead in numbers and plays around the box. Murray plays a through to Sangwan who played it in the middle to a teammate but the left back was caught off-side. Chennai is playing good attacking football at the moment. 

  • February 26, 2024 19:44
    12’

    Silva plays a great through to Felicio on the right but the striker’s shot lacked quality, goes over the post. 

  • February 26, 2024 19:42
    11’

    Sangwan plays a low driven cross to Murray inside the box as the Chennai attacker makes contact but straight to the keeper. 

  • February 26, 2024 19:40
    10’

    Farukh tries to play a through to Barretto on the right flank but puts too much power into it. 

  • February 26, 2024 19:40
    9’

    Jordan Murray takes a side-footed shot from the edge of the box but the ball goes way over the crossbar. 

  • February 26, 2024 19:39
    8’

    Farukh uses his pace and skill to win the ball and dribble into the box for Chennai as he makes a low driven cross inside the box, collected by the EBFC keeper. 

  • February 26, 2024 19:37
    6’

    Nandha plays a cross from the left for East Bengal but too close to the keeper.

  • February 26, 2024 19:36
    5’

    Barretto cuts in from the right and takes a shot fpr Chennai from distance that lacked both power and accuracy. 

  • February 26, 2024 19:34
    3’

    Jordan Murray plays a good cross for Chennai from the left towards the far-post, but fails to find a teammate. 

  • February 26, 2024 19:33
    1’

    An early free-kick won by Cleiton Silva for East Bengal. Silva takes it from a far as the ball swings on-target, but Chennai’s keeper collects it safe. 

  • February 26, 2024 19:32
    KICK-OFF

    The game kicks off as both sides will be hoping to win three points in their search for a play-offs spot. 

  • February 26, 2024 19:04
    East Bengal’s starting XI
  • February 26, 2024 18:40
    Here’s how Chennaiyin FC lines up tonight!
  • February 26, 2024 18:35
    Livestream and telecast info

    The East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).

    The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.

  • February 26, 2024 17:26
    Preview:

    East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch EBFC v CFC, preview, predicted XI

    EBFC vs CFC: Here’s all you need to know before the East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC Indian Super League 2023-24 match being played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

