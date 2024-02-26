MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Murray fights back to reach Dubai second round

The former world number one, who snapped a six-match losing streak in Doha last week before going out against Czech teenager Jakub Mensik, won 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3.

Published : Feb 26, 2024 21:09 IST , DUBAI - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Andy Murray of Great Britain celebrates after beating Denis Shapovalov of Canada during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Andy Murray of Great Britain celebrates after beating Denis Shapovalov of Canada during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) | Photo Credit: KAMRAN JEBREILI
infoIcon

Andy Murray of Great Britain celebrates after beating Denis Shapovalov of Canada during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) | Photo Credit: KAMRAN JEBREILI

Andy Murray battled back from a set down to beat Denis Shapovalov and reach the second round of the Dubai Championships on Monday.

“I probably don’t have too long left but I’ll do as best as I can these last few months,” said Murray on Monday.

“I still love competing and still love the game. Obviously it gets harder and harder the older you get,” said Murray after clinching his 500th win on hard courts, joining Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Andre Agassi and Rafael Nadal in reaching the milestone.

The former world number one, who snapped a six-match losing streak in Doha last week before going out against Czech teenager Jakub Mensik, won 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3.

Murray appeared to say to his player’s box during his gruelling loss to Mensik last week that “this game is not for me anymore”, but he played down those comments.

“People read a lot into what I say on the court sometimes and it’s not always rational,” he added. “But everyone asks me about it all the time anyway.”

ALSO READ: Argentina’s Baez wins Rio Open title as players ask for more top tournaments in South America

Murray clinched his 500th win on hard courts, joining Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Andre Agassi and Rafael Nadal in reaching the milestone.

“Yeah, it’s not bad (500 hard-court wins). Hard courts have been a great surface for me over the years... I’m very proud of that.”

Murray struggled to contain a powerful first-set display from former top-10 player Shapovalov, who is searching for his best form after missing the end of last season through injury.

But the three-time Grand Slam champion edged a second-set tie-break before easing through the decider with a double-break.

Murray will face either fellow veteran Gael Monfils or French fifth seed Ugo Humbert in the last 16.

The 36-year-old Murray has not reached the quarterfinals at an ATP event since his final loss by Daniil Medvedev in Qatar over a year ago.

Murray dropped 17 spots in the ATP rankings earlier on Monday, falling to 67th place.

Related Topics

Andy Murray /

Dubai Open /

Denis Shapovalov /

ATP

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bayern Munich signs Max Eberl as sporting director
    AFP
  2. Murray fights back to reach Dubai second round
    AFP
  3. ISL 2023-24: East Bengal edges past Chennaiyin FC to push for playoffs, thanks to Nandha’s crucial goal
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIH Pro League 2023-24, home leg review: Beginning and end of different journeys for Indian hockey
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. IND vs ENG, 4th Test: India claws back in Ranchi to complete a famous win
    Pranay Rajiv
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Medvedev says Australian Open final loss against Sinner ‘easy’ to get over
    AFP
  2. Delhi Open 2024: Mukund loses to Wong in first round, Vishwakarma qualifies for main draw
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. Murray fights back to reach Dubai second round
    AFP
  4. Argentina’s Baez wins Rio Open title as players ask for more top tournaments in South America
    AP
  5. Pune Challenger 2024: Vacherot beats Walton in tough battle, clinches season’s third title
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bayern Munich signs Max Eberl as sporting director
    AFP
  2. Murray fights back to reach Dubai second round
    AFP
  3. ISL 2023-24: East Bengal edges past Chennaiyin FC to push for playoffs, thanks to Nandha’s crucial goal
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIH Pro League 2023-24, home leg review: Beginning and end of different journeys for Indian hockey
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. IND vs ENG, 4th Test: India claws back in Ranchi to complete a famous win
    Pranay Rajiv
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment