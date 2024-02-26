MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Argentina’s Baez wins Rio Open title as players ask for more top tournaments in South America

Sebastian Baez won his fifth and biggest title Sunday with a 6-2, 6-1 victory against his Argentine compatriot Mariano Navone at the Rio Open.

Published : Feb 26, 2024 09:26 IST , RIO DE JANEIRO - 2 MINS READ

AP
Sebastian Baez of Argentina and Mariano Navone, both of Argentina, pose with their trophies after the final match of the Rio Open tennis tournament in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Sebastian Baez of Argentina and Mariano Navone, both of Argentina, pose with their trophies after the final match of the Rio Open tennis tournament in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Sebastian Baez of Argentina and Mariano Navone, both of Argentina, pose with their trophies after the final match of the Rio Open tennis tournament in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. | Photo Credit: AP

Sebastian Baez won his fifth and biggest title Sunday with a 6-2, 6-1 victory against his Argentine compatriot Mariano Navone at the Rio Open.

The fifth-seeded Báez wasn’t seriously challenged by the 22-year-old Navone, a qualifier, in the final of the clay-court tournament.

Neither of the two Argentinians had been among the favorites to lift the title, but defending champion Cameron Norrie, Carlos Alcaraz, Stan Wawrinka and Nicolás Jarry had all stumbled.

Báez is the second Argentinian to lift the trophy, with Diego Schwartzman the first in 2018.

Báez is set to climb to a career-high No. 21 in the rankings on Monday, from his current No. 30. Navone will become a top 100 player for the first time, reaching No. 60 after Rio.

Despite a somewhat tepid final in Rio de Janeiro, some high profile tennis players past and present have argued in favor of more top tournaments in South America to please the eager crowds that flocked to the Rio Open and the Argentina Open earlier this month.

READ | Pune Challenger 2024: Vacherot beats Walton in tough battle, clinches season’s third title

“Unpopular opinion. South America should have its own dedicated swing on the tennis tour with its own Masters series,” said three-time major winner Andy Murray on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter. “The way the fans support the tournaments there is incredible. Amazing atmospheres and is clearly part of their sporting culture. Vamos, ATP Tour.”

Six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker agreed: “Why unpopular? You’re absolutely right. Tennis should go to countries/continents where tennis is booming.”

Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman asked for more pressure.

“Let ATP know this, Andy. Every year they put us less support,” he said, adding there should be more tournaments in South America “not just because of how the fans support the tournaments,” but also “how many players we have and we had on the top.”

“We deserve more than this from ATP,” Schwartzman said.

Related Topics

Sebastian Baez /

Rio Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Argentina’s Baez wins Rio Open title as players ask for more top tournaments in South America
    AP
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score Quarterfinal Day 4 updates: Andhra on track for win vs MP; Mumbai takes lead vs Baroda
    Team Sportstar
  3. Inter Miami vs LA Galaxy LIVE score, MLS updates: Jovelic scores as Los Angeles takes lead; LA 1-0 MIA
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs England Live Score, 4th Test: IND 40/0, needs 152 runs more to win; Rohit, Jaiswal to continue
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ligue 1: PSG’s Ramos replaces Mbappe and nets late equaliser against Rennes
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Argentina’s Baez wins Rio Open title as players ask for more top tournaments in South America
    AP
  2. Pune Challenger 2024: Vacherot beats Walton in tough battle, clinches season’s third title
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. Delhi Open Challenger: Local wildcard Karan Singh could shine, Benjamin Bonzi given the top seed
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Los Cabos Open 2024: Thompson downs Ruud to win maiden ATP crown
    AFP
  5. ATP Qatar Open Final: Khachanov ends Czech teenager Mensik’s dream run to clinch sixth title
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Argentina’s Baez wins Rio Open title as players ask for more top tournaments in South America
    AP
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score Quarterfinal Day 4 updates: Andhra on track for win vs MP; Mumbai takes lead vs Baroda
    Team Sportstar
  3. Inter Miami vs LA Galaxy LIVE score, MLS updates: Jovelic scores as Los Angeles takes lead; LA 1-0 MIA
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs England Live Score, 4th Test: IND 40/0, needs 152 runs more to win; Rohit, Jaiswal to continue
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ligue 1: PSG’s Ramos replaces Mbappe and nets late equaliser against Rennes
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment