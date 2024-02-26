Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 Playoffs, PKL 10 LIVE Score: DD 5-12 PP, Sachin’s Patna Pirates leads Ashu’s Dabang Delhi takes in Eliminator 1 before Gujarat Giants lock horns with Haryana Steelers

- February 26, 2024 20:156-13
Ashu comes on raid for Delhi and gets a touch point with a back kick. Sachin adds another point to Patna’s account.
- February 26, 2024 20:125-12
Sachin cleans up Delhi, a four-pointer. Patna inflicts all-out on Delhi.
- February 26, 2024 20:115-8
Defence of Patna is on the money, it gets Manjeet.
- February 26, 2024 20:115-7
Manjeet gets a point after Delhi’s Mohit goes out of bounds.
- February 26, 2024 20:085-6
After a couple of empty raids Meetu goes on a do-or-die raid and gets dashed out by Ankit. Manjeet on a do-or-die raid gets a hand touch.
- February 26, 2024 20:065-4
Delhi’s defence catches Sachin, Meetu ends and empty raid.
- February 26, 2024 20:054-4
Sachin sends Vishal to the bench with a running hand touch while Patna defence takes down Ashu. Four all.
- February 26, 2024 20:044-2
Sachin goes on an empty raid and Ashu follows up with a two-point raid.
- February 26, 2024 20:032-2
Yogesh with a back hold takes down Manjeet and open Delhi’s account. Meetu makes it all square.
- February 26, 2024 20:020-2
Sudhakar starts the match with an empty raid and Ashu also fails to get a point.
- February 26, 2024 20:010-2
Schin on the first raid of eliminator 1 gets a multi-point raid, two points to Patna. Ashu follows it up with an empty raid.
- February 26, 2024 20:00Toss Update
Delhi won the toss, Patna to make the first raid.
- February 26, 2024 19:51LIVE action coming soon!!
Both teams are getting ready to take the mat. Live action next. Stay tuned for LIVE coverage.
- February 26, 2024 19:50Eliminator 1 - Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates
Ashu’s Dabang Delhi takes on Sachin’s Patna Pirates in a bid to advance to the semifinals.
- February 26, 2024 19:21Presenting the starting lineup of Patna Pirates
Ankit, Krishan, Mayur Kadam, Manjeet, Sachin, Sudhakar M, Babu M
- February 26, 2024 19:21Here’s the starting XI of Dabang Delhi
Meetu Sharma, Mohit, Yogesh, Ashu Malik, Vikrant, Manjeet, Vishal Bhardwaj
- February 26, 2024 19:18Gujarat vs Haryana: Head to head record
Played 14
Gujarat Giants - 4 | Haryana Steelers - 9 | Tie- 1
- February 26, 2024 19:18Eliminator 2 Squads: Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers
GUJARAT GIANTS -
Manuj, Sonu, Rakesh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Fazel Atrachali, Rohit Gulia, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Arkam Shaikh, Sombir, Vikas Jaglan, Sourav Gulia, Deepak Rajender Singh, Ravi Kumar, More GB, Jitendar Yadav, Nitesh, Jagdeep, Balaji D
HARYANA STEELERS -
K Prapanjan, Vinay, Jaideep, Mohit, Naveen, Monu, Harsh, Sunny, Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit, Hasan Balbool, Ghanshyam Magar, Rahul Sethpal, Himanshu Chaudhary, Ravindra Chauhan, Ashish, Mohit
- February 26, 2024 19:18PREVIEW - Eliminator 2 - Gujarat vs Haryana
Gujarat Giants will be up against Haryana Steelers in Eliminator 2 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on February 26 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. The match will begin at after Eliminator 1 between Dabang Delhi and Patna Pirates.
With 125 raid points in 19 matches, Parteek Dahiya leads the raiding department for Gujarat Giants. He picked up 14 raid points in his previous appearance. Its defence will be led by Fazel Atrachali who has pocketed 62 tackle points in 22 games in PKL 10.
Vinay has been the top raider for Haryana Steelers in Season 10. He has accumulated 137 raid points in 20 matches, including 24 do-or-die raid points. Jaideep Dahiya is the top defender from the squad having claimed 67 tackle points in 20 matches.
- February 26, 2024 19:07SS Exclusive | Patna Pirates defender Krishan Dhull gears up for playoff challenge against Dabang Delhi
- February 26, 2024 19:07Head to Head record: Delhi vs Patna
Played - 19
Dabang Delhi - 9 | Patna Pirates - 8 | Tie - 2
- February 26, 2024 19:07Eliminator 1 Squads: Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates
DABANG DELHI -
Naveen Kumar, Vijay, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sunil, Ashu Malik, Meetu, Nitin Chandel, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Akash Prasher, Vikrant, Felix Li, Yuvraj Pandeya, Mohit
PATNA PIRATES -
Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Manjeet, Zheng-Wei Chen, Daniel Odhiambo, Rohit, Sajin Chandrasekar, Krishan, Ankit, Deepak Kumar, Mahendra Choudhary, Sandeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Sanjay
- February 26, 2024 19:07PREVIEW - Eliminator 1 - Delhi vs Patna
Eliminator 1 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 will see Dabang Delhi K. C. going up against Patna Pirates on February 26. The fixture will be held at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad from 08:00 PM IST.
Ashu Malik has been the prime raider for Dabang Delhi K. C. this season after racking up 257 raid points in 22 matches. He scored 17 raid points in his last match. He’s also leading the team in absence of injured captain Naveen.
Dabang Delhi’s defence will be led by Yogesh who has pocketed 70 tackle points in 22 games in PKL 10.
On the other hand, Sachin has been the top raider for Patna Pirates in Season 10. He has amassed 157 raid points in 20 matches, including 36 do-or-die raid points. He’s also taken the reigns of captaincy mid-season from Neeraj Kumar and guided his team to the playoffs.
Krishan Dhull is the best defender from the squad having claimed 73 tackle points in 22 matches, while Ankit is the top defender in the Patna Pirates squad having scored 73 points in 21 outings.
- February 26, 2024 19:06Schedule: February 26
Eliminator 1: Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates - 8 PM IST
Eliminator 2: Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers - 9 PM IST
- February 26, 2024 19:06LIVE STREAMING INFO
The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- February 26, 2024 19:06Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 playoffs (eliminator 1 & 2) taking place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.. Today Dabang Delhi takes on Patna Pirates while Gujarat Giants will clash with Haryana Steelers.
Latest on Sportstar
- Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 Playoffs, PKL 10 LIVE Score: DD 5-12 PP, Sachin’s Patna Pirates leads Ashu’s Dabang Delhi takes in Eliminator 1 before Gujarat Giants lock horns with Haryana Steelers
- East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE score, EBFC 0-0 CFC, ISL 2023-24: Chennai on the front foot looking for the opener
- UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Live Updates, WPL 2024: Kapp jolts UPW early, removes top order
- Indian sports wrap, February 26
- Maiden First-Class ton after 110 overs of keeping: Hardik Tamore’s grit takes Mumbai to safety in Ranji quarters
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE