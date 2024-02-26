Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 Playoffs, PKL 10 LIVE Score: DD 5-12 PP, Sachin’s Patna Pirates leads Ashu’s Dabang Delhi takes in Eliminator 1 before Gujarat Giants lock horns with Haryana Steelers

February 26, 2024 19:18

PREVIEW - Eliminator 2 - Gujarat vs Haryana

Gujarat Giants will be up against Haryana Steelers in Eliminator 2 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on February 26 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. The match will begin at after Eliminator 1 between Dabang Delhi and Patna Pirates.

With 125 raid points in 19 matches, Parteek Dahiya leads the raiding department for Gujarat Giants. He picked up 14 raid points in his previous appearance. Its defence will be led by Fazel Atrachali who has pocketed 62 tackle points in 22 games in PKL 10.

Vinay has been the top raider for Haryana Steelers in Season 10. He has accumulated 137 raid points in 20 matches, including 24 do-or-die raid points. Jaideep Dahiya is the top defender from the squad having claimed 67 tackle points in 20 matches.