IPL 2024 Points Table updated after MI vs RR: Rajasthan Royals moves to top; Mumbai Indians remains bottom

IPL Points Table: Here is the full list of team rankings and standings in IPL 2024 after the MI vs RR match. 

Published : Apr 01, 2024 23:02 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rajasthan Royals bowler Avesh Khan celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians batter Piyush Chawla during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals bowler Avesh Khan celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians batter Piyush Chawla during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Rajasthan Royals bowler Avesh Khan celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians batter Piyush Chawla during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals | Photo Credit: PTI

Rajasthan Royals climbed to the top of the IPL 2024 standings with its third consecutive win after winning by six wickets against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

Mumbai remains bottom after its third consecutive loss.

On Sunday, Delhi Capitals registered its first win of the Indian Premier League after handing Chennai Super Kings a 20-run loss at the ACA-VDCA in Visakhapatnam.

With this win, DC jumped to seventh from 10th while CSK slipped to second position in the points table.

Earlier on Sunday evening, Gujarat Titans jumped to fourth in the points table after bettering Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Titans chased down a 163-run target setup by Sunrisers with ease, getting over the line with seven wickets to spare.

Kolkata Knight Riders moved to first after Sunday’s results.

Here is the updated points table after the MI vs RR match:

Pos Team Mat Won Lost Points NRR
1 Rajasthan Royals 3 3 0 6 +1.249
1 Kolkata Knight Riders 2 2 0 4 +1.047
2 Chennai Super Kings 3 2 1 4 +0.976
4 Gujarat Titans 3 2 1 4 -0.738
5 Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 1 2 2 +0.204
6 Lucknow Super Giants 2 1 1 2 +0.025
7 Delhi Capitals 3 1 2 2 -0.016
8 Punjab Kings 3 1 2 2 -0.337
9 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 3 1 2 2 -0.711
10 Mumbai Indians 3 0 3 0 -1.423

*Updated after MI vs RR match on April 1

