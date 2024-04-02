IPL 2024 Points Table updated after RCB vs LSG: Rajasthan Royals remains top, Lucknow Super Giants moves fourth

Lucknow Super Giants made it two wins in a row, beating the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to climb to the fourth spot on the IPL 2024 standings.

Rajasthan Royals maintain the top spot on the standings while Mumbai Indians remains at the bottom of the pile after three consecutive losses.

Here is the updated points table after the RCB vs LSG match:

Pos Team Mat Won Lost Points NRR 1 Rajasthan Royals 3 3 0 6 +1.249 1 Kolkata Knight Riders 2 2 0 4 +1.047 2 Chennai Super Kings 3 2 1 4 +0.976 4 Lucknow Super Giants 3 2 1 4 +0.483 5 Gujarat Titans 3 2 1 4 -0.738 6 Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 1 2 2 +0.204 7 Delhi Capitals 3 1 2 2 -0.016 8 Punjab Kings 3 1 2 2 -0.337 9 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 4 1 3 2 -0.876 10 Mumbai Indians 3 0 3 0 -1.423

*Updated after RCB vs LSG match on April 2