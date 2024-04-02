MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024 Points Table updated after RCB vs LSG: Rajasthan Royals remains top, Lucknow Super Giants moves fourth

IPL Points Table: Here is the full list of team rankings and standings in IPL 2024 after the RCB vs LSG match. 

Published : Apr 02, 2024 23:18 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lucknow Super Giants’ Mayank Yadav celebrates after taking the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Rajat Patidar.
Lucknow Super Giants’ Mayank Yadav celebrates after taking the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Rajat Patidar. | Photo Credit: PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak
infoIcon

Lucknow Super Giants’ Mayank Yadav celebrates after taking the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Rajat Patidar. | Photo Credit: PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak

Lucknow Super Giants made it two wins in a row, beating the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to climb to the fourth spot on the IPL 2024 standings.

Rajasthan Royals maintain the top spot on the standings while Mumbai Indians remains at the bottom of the pile after three consecutive losses.

Here is the updated points table after the RCB vs LSG match:

Pos Team Mat Won Lost Points NRR
1 Rajasthan Royals 3 3 0 6 +1.249
1 Kolkata Knight Riders 2 2 0 4 +1.047
2 Chennai Super Kings 3 2 1 4 +0.976
4 Lucknow Super Giants 3 2 1 4 +0.483
5 Gujarat Titans 3 2 1 4 -0.738
6 Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 1 2 2 +0.204
7 Delhi Capitals 3 1 2 2 -0.016
8 Punjab Kings 3 1 2 2 -0.337
9 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 4 1 3 2 -0.876
10 Mumbai Indians 3 0 3 0 -1.423

*Updated after RCB vs LSG match on April 2

Related Topics

IPL /

IPL 2024 /

Royal Challengers Bengaluru /

Lucknow Super Giants

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after RCB vs LSG: Rajasthan Royals remains top, Lucknow Super Giants moves fourth
    Team Sportstar
  2. RCB vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav, Quinton de Kock shine as Lucknow beats Bengaluru by 28 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Mauricio’s twin strike helps Odisha beat Punjab 3-1
    PTI
  4. Kohli plays his 100th T20 match at M. Chinnaswamy stadium during RCB vs LSG
    Team Sportstar
  5. DC vs KKR, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals banking on home condition familiarity against Kolkata Knight Riders
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after RCB vs LSG: Rajasthan Royals remains top, Lucknow Super Giants moves fourth
    Team Sportstar
  2. DC vs KKR, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals banking on home condition familiarity against Kolkata Knight Riders
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. IPL 2024: De Kock reaches 3000 IPL runs during RCB vs LSG
    Team Sportstar
  4. Kohli plays his 100th T20 match at M. Chinnaswamy stadium during RCB vs LSG
    Team Sportstar
  5. The rise and rise of Riyan Parag: Overcoming the odds and making No.4, a slot of his own
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after RCB vs LSG: Rajasthan Royals remains top, Lucknow Super Giants moves fourth
    Team Sportstar
  2. RCB vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav, Quinton de Kock shine as Lucknow beats Bengaluru by 28 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Mauricio’s twin strike helps Odisha beat Punjab 3-1
    PTI
  4. Kohli plays his 100th T20 match at M. Chinnaswamy stadium during RCB vs LSG
    Team Sportstar
  5. DC vs KKR, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals banking on home condition familiarity against Kolkata Knight Riders
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment