RCB Probable Playing XI IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore squad composition, new players, top buys in auction

Royal Challengers Bangalore, still eyeing an elusive Indian Premier League (IPL) title, added six new faces to its squad for the upcoming 2024 season at the auction in Dubai on Tuesday.

While RCB’s decision of acquiring the services of West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph at Rs. 11.50 crore took many by surprise, it was in keeping with its strategy of building a decent pace attack as it also roped in New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson, India’s Yash Dayal and English fast-bowling all-rounder Tom Curran.

RCB IPL 2024 probable playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma/Mayank Dagar, Akash Deep/Yash Dayal.

RCB players bought at IPL 2024 auction: Alzarri Joseph (Rs. 11.50 crore), Yash Dayal (Rs. 5 crore), Tom Curran (Rs. 1.5 crore), Lockie Ferguson (Rs. 2 crore), Swapnil Singh (Rs. 20 lakh), Saurav Chauhan (Rs. 20 lakh).

RCB IPL 2024 SQUAD COMPOSITION

Wicketkeepers: Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik.

Batters: Faf du Plessis (SA), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Saurav Chauhan.

All-rounders: Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Manoj Bhandage, Tom Curran (ENG), Swapnil Singh, Will Jacks (ENG), Cameron Green (AUS).

Bowlers: Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Reece Topley (ENG), Himanshu Sharma, Alzarri Joseph (WI), Lockie Ferguson (NZ), Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mayank Dagar.