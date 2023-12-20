MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

RCB Probable Playing XI IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore squad composition, new players, top buys in auction

RCB Playing XI IPL 2024: Here is how Royal Challengers Bangalore’s team shapes up after the player auction on December 19 in Dubai.

Published : Dec 20, 2023 14:49 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli in action during IPL 2023.
Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli in action during IPL 2023. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli in action during IPL 2023. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Royal Challengers Bangalore, still eyeing an elusive Indian Premier League (IPL) title, added six new faces to its squad for the upcoming 2024 season at the auction in Dubai on Tuesday.

While RCB’s decision of acquiring the services of West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph at Rs. 11.50 crore took many by surprise, it was in keeping with its strategy of building a decent pace attack as it also roped in New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson, India’s Yash Dayal and English fast-bowling all-rounder Tom Curran.

RCB IPL 2024 probable playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma/Mayank Dagar, Akash Deep/Yash Dayal.

RCB players bought at IPL 2024 auction: Alzarri Joseph (Rs. 11.50 crore), Yash Dayal (Rs. 5 crore), Tom Curran (Rs. 1.5 crore), Lockie Ferguson (Rs. 2 crore), Swapnil Singh (Rs. 20 lakh), Saurav Chauhan (Rs. 20 lakh).

RCB IPL 2024 SQUAD COMPOSITION

Wicketkeepers: Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik.

Batters: Faf du Plessis (SA), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Saurav Chauhan.

All-rounders: Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Manoj Bhandage, Tom Curran (ENG), Swapnil Singh, Will Jacks (ENG), Cameron Green (AUS).

Bowlers: Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Reece Topley (ENG), Himanshu Sharma, Alzarri Joseph (WI), Lockie Ferguson (NZ), Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mayank Dagar.

Related stories

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

IPL 2024 Auction /

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB Probable Playing XI IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore squad composition, new players, top buys in auction
    Team Sportstar
  2. India Women bank on spin trap against Australia to register maiden Test win
    PTI
  3. NZ vs PAK: Pakistan includes Rauf for New Zealand series, picks three new faces in T20 squad
    Reuters
  4. GT Probable Playing XI IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans squad composition, new players, top buys in auction
    Team Sportstar
  5. KKR Probable Playing XI IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders squad composition, new players, top buys in auction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. RCB Probable Playing XI IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore squad composition, new players, top buys in auction
    Team Sportstar
  2. LSG Probable Playing XI IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants squad composition, new players, top buys in auction
    Team Sportstar
  3. KKR Probable Playing XI IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders squad composition, new players, top buys in auction
    Team Sportstar
  4. PBKS Probable Playing XI IPL 2024: Punjab Kings squad composition, new players, top buys in auction
    Team Sportstar
  5. GT Probable Playing XI IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans squad composition, new players, top buys in auction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB Probable Playing XI IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore squad composition, new players, top buys in auction
    Team Sportstar
  2. India Women bank on spin trap against Australia to register maiden Test win
    PTI
  3. NZ vs PAK: Pakistan includes Rauf for New Zealand series, picks three new faces in T20 squad
    Reuters
  4. GT Probable Playing XI IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans squad composition, new players, top buys in auction
    Team Sportstar
  5. KKR Probable Playing XI IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders squad composition, new players, top buys in auction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment