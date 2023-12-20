GT Probable Playing XI IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans squad composition, new players, top buys in auction

The IPL 2024 Auction ended on Tuesday at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Gujarat Titans, the 2022 IPL champion and 2023 runner-up, had a solid outing at the auction, with the side roping in several key players.

Titans, who replaced Hardik Pandya with Shubman Gill as their captain after the former joined Mumbai Indians in a trade deal, splurged the most on Australian left-arm pacer Spencer Johnson (Rs. 10 crore).

Titans also managed to rope in Afghanistan pace-bowling all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai, possibly as a replacement for Pandya.

The Ahmedabad-based side also secured the services of middle-order batter Shahrukh Khan for Rs. 7.40 crore, to further shore up an already deep batting order.

The addition of young Indian pacer Kartik Tyagi for just Rs. 60 lakh and the experience Umesh Yadav (Rs. 5.80 crore) bolsters the side’s pace unit.

GT Probable Playing XI: Shubman Gill (C), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad/Spencer Johnson, Mohammed Shami, Kartik Tyagi/Umesh Yadav

GT players bought at IPL 2024 auction: Azmatullah Omarzai (Rs. 50 lakh), Umesh Yadav (Rs. 5.80 crore), Shahrukh Khan (Rs. 7.40 crore), Sushant Mishra (Rs. 2.20 crore), Kartik Tyagi (Rs. 60 lakh), Manav Suthar (Rs. 20 lakh), Spencer Johnson (Rs. 10 crore), Robin Minz (3.60 crore).

GT IPL 2024 SQUAD COMPOSITION

Wicketkeepers: Mathew Wade (AUS), Wriddiman Saha, Robin Minz

Batters: Shubman Gill, David Miller (SA), Abhinav Manohar, Kane Williamson (NZ), Sai Sudharsan

All-rounders: Rashid Khan (AFG), Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG), Darshan Nalkande, Shahrukh Khan

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Josh Little (IRE), R Sai Kishore, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad (AFG), Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson (AUS)