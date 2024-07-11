French sprinter Charles-Antoine Kouakou sets sights on second paralympic gold

Reigning Paralympic champion and the only Frenchman to have won an athletics title in Japan after his Tokyo 2021 win, Charles-Antoine Kouakou has his eyes set on a second gold medal. The 400m specialist with an intellectual disability will be aiming high in this year’s Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
