Watch: Chahal picks up five-wicket haul in Northamptonshire debut

Yuzvendra Chahal picked up a five-wicket haul in his debut game for Northamptonshire during the match against Kent in One-Day Cup in Canterbury on Wednesday.

Chahal finished with the figures of 10-5-14-5 as Kent got bowled out for mere 82 runs in the first innings.

The 34-year-old leg spinner came to bowl in the 13th over and dropped a caught & bowled chance off his second ball. Chahal picked up his first wicket in the third over of his spell.

In what can be termed as an ‘unplayable spell’, Chahal only gave away four runs in his last eight overs while picking five wickets and bowling five maidens.

Yuzvendra Chahal: 10-5-14-5



A magnificent Northamptonshire debut from the Indian leg-spinner. In his last eight overs his figures were 8-5-4-5!



Watch every ball of his unplayable debut spell here.

Chahal joined Northamptonshire for its last fixture in the One-Day Cup and the remaining five matches in the County Championship Division Two.