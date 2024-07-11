The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics is set to take place from July 26 to August 11 in Paris and 16 other cities in France.

The quadrennial event will be hosted in the French capital for the third time after 1900 and 1924 - the second city to have hosted three Olympiads after London (1908, 1948, 2012).

India will be heading to Paris 2024 having secured seven medals in Tokyo 2020, its best-ever performance. In total, India has secured 35 medals at the Summer Games, including 10 gold medals.

Which sport has India won the most medals in?

The men’s field hockey side has been the most successful team for India at the Summer Olympics. The team has won 12 medals so far starting from the gold in Amsterdam in 1928 to the bronze medal in Tokyo in 2021.

India has won eight gold medals in men’s hockey, along with one silver and three bronze. The most recent gold came in Moscow in 1980.