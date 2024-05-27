The Indian Premier League 2024 season ended on Sunday at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium with Kolkata Knight Riders clinching its third title after an eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final.

Abhishek Sharma of Sunrisers Hyderabad won the award for the most sixes during the tournament. The southpaw finished the season on 484 runs in 16 essays at a strike rate of 204.212, which included 42 maximums.

His teammate Heinrich Klaasen closely followed in second place with 38 sixes in 15 innings. The Orange Cap holder, Virat Kohli, was tied on 38 sixes as well.

West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran and Sunil Narine completed the top five list.

Here are the top five six-hitters of IPL 2024: