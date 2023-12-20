KKR Probable Playing XI IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders squad composition, new players, top buys in auction

The IPL 2024 Auction ended on Tuesday at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Kolkata Knight Riders added 10 news players to its ranks, including Australian left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc for an IPL record fee of Rs. 24.75 crore.

The second-most expensive pick of the auction for KKR was Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who came in for Rs. 2 crore.

KKR’s top-seven is likely to remain intact from the previous season, except for the return of skipper Shreyas Iyer from an injury-enforced break, while its bowling will have a fresh look with the addition of Starc, Mujeeb and Chetan Sakariya.

The addition of wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat will provide KKR with some flexibility in team building.

KKR Probable Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (C), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora

KKR players bought at IPL 2024 auction: KS Bharat (Rs. 50 lakh), Chetan Sakariya (Rs. 50 lakh), Mitchell Starc (Rs. 24.75 crore), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (Rs. 20 lakh), Ramandeep Singh (Rs. 20 lakh), Sherfane Rutherford (Rs. 1.5 crore), Manish Pandey (Rs. 50 lakh), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Rs. 2 crore), Gus Atkinson (Rs. 1 crore), Sakib Hussain (Rs. 20 lakh).

KKR IPL 2024 SQUAD COMPOSITION

Wicketkeepers: KS Bharat, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Jason Roy, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh

Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Chaitan Sakariya, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Gus Atkinson, Sakib Hussain, Mujeeb ur Rahman