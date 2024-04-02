Kohli plays his 100th T20 match at M. Chinnaswamy stadium during RCB vs LSG

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli played his 100th Twenty20 match at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium on Tuesday when his side took on the Lucknow Super Giants.
In the 99 games he had played prior to the game against KL Rahul and Co. at RCB’s home venue in Bengaluru, Kohli had scored 3276 runs - highest at this ground - at an average of 39.95 and strike-rate of 141.75. His performance at the venue included four hundreds and 25 fifties.
His highest T20 score of 113 (50) at this venue came against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2016.
Kohli is also 56 runs away from the 7500-run mark in the Indian Premier League. He continues to extend his lead over second-placed Shikhar Dhawan, who has notched 6754 runs in the IPL.
Kohli shares the top slot with Riyan Parag in IPL 2024’s Orange Cap leaderboard with 181 runs. Parag, however holds a better average and strike-rate - 181.00 to Kohli’s 90.50 (average) and 160.17 to the RCB talisman’s 141.40 (strike-rate).
