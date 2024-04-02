Lucknow Super Giants wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock reached the milestone of 3000 runs in the Indian Premier League during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday.
The 31-year-old accomplished the feat in his 99th IPL game. His best score is the unbeaten 140 he hammered off 70 balls against the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2022 at Navi Mumbai.
FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES FROM RCB vs LSG, IPL 2024
De Kock is overall 23rd - third South African after AB de Villiers (5162 runs) and Faf du Plessis (4179) - on the list of top run-scorers in the IPL.
During LSG’s third match of the season, de Kock started 35 runs short of the magical 3K mark. However, he took only 22 balls to get there, clobbering four fours and two sixes in the process.
He eventually fell after scoring a 56-ball 81.
Latest on Sportstar
- RCB vs LSG Live Score Updates, IPL 2024: De Kock falls, Pooran holds key for strong finish
- IPL 2024: De Kock reaches 3000 IPL runs during RCB vs LSG
- From Sonnet Club nets to IPL stardom: The rise of Mayank Yadav
- ISL 2023-24: Injury-stricken Kerala Blasters looks for league double over East Bengal
- Asian Athletic Commission nominates Shiny Wilson as member
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE