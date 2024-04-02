IPL 2024: De Kock reaches 3000 IPL runs during RCB vs LSG

Lucknow Super Giants wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock reached the milestone of 3000 runs in the Indian Premier League during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old accomplished the feat in his 99th IPL game. His best score is the unbeaten 140 he hammered off 70 balls against the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2022 at Navi Mumbai.

De Kock is overall 23rd - third South African after AB de Villiers (5162 runs) and Faf du Plessis (4179) - on the list of top run-scorers in the IPL.

During LSG’s third match of the season, de Kock started 35 runs short of the magical 3K mark. However, he took only 22 balls to get there, clobbering four fours and two sixes in the process.

He eventually fell after scoring a 56-ball 81.