MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: De Kock reaches 3000 IPL runs during RCB vs LSG

Quinton de Kock is overall 23rd on the list of top run-scorers in the IPL.

Published : Apr 02, 2024 20:01 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lucknow Super Giants’ Quinton de Kock plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Lucknow Super Giants’ Quinton de Kock plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
infoIcon

Lucknow Super Giants’ Quinton de Kock plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi

Lucknow Super Giants wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock reached the milestone of 3000 runs in the Indian Premier League during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old accomplished the feat in his 99th IPL game. His best score is the unbeaten 140 he hammered off 70 balls against the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2022 at Navi Mumbai.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES FROM RCB vs LSG, IPL 2024

De Kock is overall 23rd - third South African after AB de Villiers (5162 runs) and Faf du Plessis (4179) - on the list of top run-scorers in the IPL.

During LSG’s third match of the season, de Kock started 35 runs short of the magical 3K mark. However, he took only 22 balls to get there, clobbering four fours and two sixes in the process.

He eventually fell after scoring a 56-ball 81.

Related Topics

Quinton de Kock /

IPL 2024 /

Lucknow Super Giants /

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs LSG Live Score Updates, IPL 2024: De Kock falls, Pooran holds key for strong finish
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: De Kock reaches 3000 IPL runs during RCB vs LSG
    Team Sportstar
  3. From Sonnet Club nets to IPL stardom: The rise of Mayank Yadav
    Vijay Lokapally
  4. ISL 2023-24: Injury-stricken Kerala Blasters looks for league double over East Bengal 
    Stan Rayan
  5. Asian Athletic Commission nominates Shiny Wilson as member
    K. Keerthivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: De Kock reaches 3000 IPL runs during RCB vs LSG
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kohli plays his 100th T20 match at M. Chinnaswamy stadium during RCB vs LSG
    Team Sportstar
  3. The rise and rise of Riyan Parag: Overcoming the odds and making No.4, a slot of his own
    Shayan Acharya
  4. RCB vs LSG Live Score Updates, IPL 2024: De Kock falls, Pooran holds key for strong finish
    Team Sportstar
  5. RCB vs LSG Toss Update, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru wins toss, Faf du Plessis opts to bowl
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs LSG Live Score Updates, IPL 2024: De Kock falls, Pooran holds key for strong finish
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: De Kock reaches 3000 IPL runs during RCB vs LSG
    Team Sportstar
  3. From Sonnet Club nets to IPL stardom: The rise of Mayank Yadav
    Vijay Lokapally
  4. ISL 2023-24: Injury-stricken Kerala Blasters looks for league double over East Bengal 
    Stan Rayan
  5. Asian Athletic Commission nominates Shiny Wilson as member
    K. Keerthivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment