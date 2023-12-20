MagazineBuy Print

LSG Probable Playing XI IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants squad composition, new players, top buys in auction

LSG IPL 2024: Here is how Lucknow Super Giants’ playing XI could look after it bought six players at the auction on December 19.

Published : Dec 20, 2023 10:50 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: KL Rahul (c) and Mark Wood of Lucknow Super Giants in action.
FILE PHOTO: KL Rahul (c) and Mark Wood of Lucknow Super Giants in action. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: KL Rahul (c) and Mark Wood of Lucknow Super Giants in action. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

The IPL 2024 auction at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai, saw Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) complete six new additions to its squad ahead of the next edition of the tournament.

Indian pacer Shivam Mavi was the most expensive buy on the day for the team. England all-rounder David Willey, who recently retired from International cricket and and Australian batter Ashton Turner were the main foreign additions to the squad.

Tamil Nadu spinner Manimaran Siddarth was snapped up for Rs. 2.40 crore. The team had earlier traded in Devdutt Padikkal from the Rajasthan Royals in place of Avesh Khan.

LSG IPL 2024 Probable Playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton De Kock (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Nicolas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda/ Ayush Badoni, Shivam Mavi, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan/Yash Thakur.

LSG players bought at IPL 2024 auction: Shivam Mavi (Rs. 6.40 crore), Arshin Kulkarni (Rs. 20 lakh), M. Siddharth (Rs. 2.40 crore), Ashton Turner (Rs. 1 crore), David Willey (Rs. 2 crore), Mohd. Arshad Khan (Rs. 20 lakh).

LSG IPL 2024 SQUAD COMPOSITION

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock (SA), KL Rahul, Nicolas Pooran (WI).

Batters: Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Ashton Turner (AUS).

All-rounders: Deepak Hooda, K. Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers (WI), Marcus Stoinis (AUS), Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh Charak, David Willey (ENG), Arshin Kulkarni, Md. Arshad Khan.

Bowlers: Mark Wood (ENG), Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq (AFG), Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddarth.

