Arsenal looks to be on course to keep dreaming of the Premier League title after it beat Manchester United 1-0 at the Old Trafford Stadium, taking it to the top of the standings, on Sunday.

Unlike last season, where the Gunners lost the top spot eventually to see Manchester City run away with the title in the last weeks, the win meant the title might be decided on the final matchday.

The Gunners last won the Premier League in 2004 under Arsene Wenger but have undergone an optimistic change under the Spanish manager Arteta, reaching the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League after 14 years, this season.

Arsenal’s biggest competitor this season, too, remains Arteta’s previous employer Man City, which returned back on top of the standings after beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0.

Arsenal plays its final game against Everton on May 19 while Manchester City plays West Ham United on May 19. Even if Arsenal wins its final game, its title hopes will depend on City’s results too.

How can Arsenal win the Premier League this season?

Arsenal will end the season with 89 points and Man City, which has 88 points, will have to lose against West Ham United. If City draws, both Arsenal and City will have equal points and winner will be decided on the following criteria.

What happens if two clubs end up with the same points?

If any clubs finish with the same number of points, their position in the Premier League table is determined by