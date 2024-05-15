MagazineBuy Print

Premier League points table LIVE: Manchester City looks to beat Tottenham to topple Arsenal in title race

Arsenal, after a 1-0 win over Manchester United, returned to the top of the Premier League standings, while defending Manchester City sits second with a game in hand.

Published : May 15, 2024 00:25 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne during the warm up before the match against Tottenham Hotspur.
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne during the warm up before the match against Tottenham Hotspur. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne during the warm up before the match against Tottenham Hotspur. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The 2023-24 season of the Premier League has lived up to the promise of delivering some mouth-watering clashes and the title race has come down to two teams, Manchester City and Arsenal eyeing the title.

Arsenal, after a 1-0 win over Manchester United, returned to the top of the Premier League standings, while defending Manchester City sits second with a game in hand. It will look to go top, playing Tottenham Hotspur in London, now.

RELATED: Arsenal beats Manchester United 1-0 to go top of Premier League standings

Following is how the Premier League look before the Tottenham vs Man City game:

Position Team Games Wins Draws Losses GD Points
1 Manchester City* 37 27 7 3 59 88
2 Arsenal 37 27 5 5 61 86
3 Liverpool 37 23 10 4 43 79
4 Aston Villa 37 20 8 9 20 68
5 Tottenham* 37 19 6 12 11 63
6 Newcastle 36 17 6 13 22 57
7 Chelsea 36 16 9 11 12 57
8 Man United 36 16 6 14 -4 55
9 West Ham United 37 14 10 13 -12 52
10 Brighton 36 12 12 12 -4 48
11 Bournemouth 37 13 9 15 -12 48
12 Crystal Palace 37 12 10 15 -6 46
13 Wolves 37 13 7 17 -13 46
14 Fulham 37 12 8 17 -8 44
15 Everton 37 13 9 15 -10 40
16 Brentford 37 10 9 18 -7 39
17 Nottingham Forest 37 8 9 20 -19 29
18 Luton Town 37 6 8 23 -31 26
19 Burnley 37 5 9 23 -36 24
20 Sheffield United 37 3 7 27 -66 16

