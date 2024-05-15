Premier League points table LIVE: Manchester City looks to beat Tottenham to topple Arsenal in title race

The 2023-24 season of the Premier League has lived up to the promise of delivering some mouth-watering clashes and the title race has come down to two teams, Manchester City and Arsenal eyeing the title.
Arsenal, after a 1-0 win over Manchester United, returned to the top of the Premier League standings, while defending Manchester City sits second with a game in hand. It will look to go top, playing Tottenham Hotspur in London, now.
Following is how the Premier League look before the Tottenham vs Man City game:
|Position
|Team
|Games
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GD
|Points
|1
|Manchester City*
|37
|27
|7
|3
|59
|88
|2
|Arsenal
|37
|27
|5
|5
|61
|86
|3
|Liverpool
|37
|23
|10
|4
|43
|79
|4
|Aston Villa
|37
|20
|8
|9
|20
|68
|5
|Tottenham*
|37
|19
|6
|12
|11
|63
|6
|Newcastle
|36
|17
|6
|13
|22
|57
|7
|Chelsea
|36
|16
|9
|11
|12
|57
|8
|Man United
|36
|16
|6
|14
|-4
|55
|9
|West Ham United
|37
|14
|10
|13
|-12
|52
|10
|Brighton
|36
|12
|12
|12
|-4
|48
|11
|Bournemouth
|37
|13
|9
|15
|-12
|48
|12
|Crystal Palace
|37
|12
|10
|15
|-6
|46
|13
|Wolves
|37
|13
|7
|17
|-13
|46
|14
|Fulham
|37
|12
|8
|17
|-8
|44
|15
|Everton
|37
|13
|9
|15
|-10
|40
|16
|Brentford
|37
|10
|9
|18
|-7
|39
|17
|Nottingham Forest
|37
|8
|9
|20
|-19
|29
|18
|Luton Town
|37
|6
|8
|23
|-31
|26
|19
|Burnley
|37
|5
|9
|23
|-36
|24
|20
|Sheffield United
|37
|3
|7
|27
|-66
|16
