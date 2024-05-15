Premier League points table LIVE: Manchester City looks to beat Tottenham to topple Arsenal in title race

The 2023-24 season of the Premier League has lived up to the promise of delivering some mouth-watering clashes and the title race has come down to two teams, Manchester City and Arsenal eyeing the title.

Arsenal, after a 1-0 win over Manchester United, returned to the top of the Premier League standings, while defending Manchester City sits second with a game in hand. It will look to go top, playing Tottenham Hotspur in London, now.

Following is how the Premier League look before the Tottenham vs Man City game: