PBKS Probable Playing XI IPL 2024: Punjab Kings squad composition, new players, top buys in auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS) bought eight players in the recently concluded IPL auction ahead of the 2024 edition of the tournament.

Indian medium pacer Harshal Patel (Rs. 11.75 crore) was the biggest purchase by the team, followed by South African batter Rilee Rossouw who was snapped up for Rs. 8 crore after a bidding war with the Delhi Capitals during the accelerated auction.

England all-rounder Chris Woakes was also bought for a sum of Rs. 4.20 crore along with a band of domestic talent.

PBKS Probable Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan/ Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

PBKS players bought at IPL 2024 auction: Harshal Patel (Rs. 11.75 crore), Chris Woakes (Rs. 4.20 crore), Ashutosh Sharma (Rs. 20 lakh), Vishwanath Pratap Singh (Rs. 20 lakh), Shashank Singh (Rs. 20 lakh), Tanay Thyagarajann (Rs. 20 lakh), Prince Choudhary (Rs. 20 lakh), Rilee Rossouw (Rs. 8 crore).

PBKS IPL 2024 SQUAD COMPOSITION

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma.

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Harpreet Bhatia, Rilee Rossouw (SA), Shashank Singh.

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone (ENG), Atharva Taide, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran (ENG), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Shivam Singh, Chris Woakes (ENG), Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Harshal Patel.

Bowlers: Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada (SA), Nathan Ellis (AUS), Rahul Chahar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Prince Choudhary.