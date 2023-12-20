IPL 2024 auction: Trading window open from today

The IPL 2024 Auction ended on Tuesday at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. A total of 72 players were sold and a whopping Rs. 230.45 crore spent.

But this is not the final opportunity for IPL teams to tinker with their playing combinations as the trading window opens again from today.

According to the IPL’s rules, the trading window starts a month after a season ends, and stays open up to a week before the auction date.

It opens again after the auction and stays operational until a month before the start of the next season. With the December 19 auction now out of the way, the trading window is open again for up to a month before the 2024 season starts.

The trading window allows teams to swap players or rope in a player in an all-cash deal, with the IPL governing council reserving the right to make the final approval for the trade.

Mumbai Indians had utilised it to bring in Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans and later announced him as its new captain.

It was earlier reported that the 2024 IPL season will start late March due to the Lok Sabha election. This means that IPL teams will have around two months to make further player trades.