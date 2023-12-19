IPL Auction 2024 LIVE Updates: Full list of sold and unsold players; SRH buys Travis Head for 6.80 crore, Steve Smith unsold

The IPL 2024 Player Auction, being held overseas for the first time, is seeing 332 hopeful cricketers attracting bids for a maximum of 77 slots at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai. Additionally, this is the first time that fans are watching the event live from the stands.

On Wednesday, Rovman Powell was the first player to go up for sale from the capped batters’ set. After an intense bidding war between the Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, the Sanju Samson-led side got the West Indies batter for 7.40 crore.

2023 World Cup winner Travis Head got sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 6.80 crore. Head’s compatriot Steve Smith went unsold after the first round of bidding.

The capped all-rounders will be the next set to go on sale post a small break.

SOLD PLAYERS

BATTERS READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹) - Selling Price (in ₹) - Team Rovman Powell - 1 crore - 7.40 crore - Rajasthan Royals Harry Brook - 2 crore - 4 crore - Delhi Capitals Travis Head - 2 crore - 6.80 crore - Sunrisers Hyderabad

BOWLERS READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹) - Selling Price (in ₹) - Team

ALL-ROUNDERS READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹) - Selling Price (in ₹) - Team

WICKETKEEPERS READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹) - Selling Price (in ₹) - Team

UNSOLD PLAYERS

BATTERS READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹) Rilee Rossouw - 2 crore Karun Nair - 50 lakh Steve Smith - 2 crore Manish Pandey - 50 lakh

BOWLERS READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹)

ALL-ROUNDERS READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹)

WICKETKEEPERS READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹)

WHAT IS THE START DATE AND TIME OF THE IPL AUCTION 2024? WHERE TO WATCH THE IPL 2024 AUCTION?

The IPL auction 2024 is set to take place at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai at 1pm IST on December 19.

The auction will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. It will be available for live streaming on JioCinema.