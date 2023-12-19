MagazineBuy Print

IPL Auction 2024 LIVE Updates: Full list of sold and unsold players; SRH buys Travis Head for 6.80 crore, Steve Smith unsold

Sportstar presents the full list of sold and unsold players—batters, bowlers, all-rounders, and wicketkeepers—in the IPL 2024 auction.

Updated : Dec 19, 2023 13:46 IST , DUBAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The IPL trophy
The IPL trophy | Photo Credit: SAMUEL RAJKUMAR / Sportzpics for IPL
infoIcon

The IPL trophy | Photo Credit: SAMUEL RAJKUMAR / Sportzpics for IPL

The IPL 2024 Player Auction, being held overseas for the first time, is seeing 332 hopeful cricketers attracting bids for a maximum of 77 slots at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai. Additionally, this is the first time that fans are watching the event live from the stands.

On Wednesday, Rovman Powell was the first player to go up for sale from the capped batters’ set. After an intense bidding war between the Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, the Sanju Samson-led side got the West Indies batter for 7.40 crore.

2023 World Cup winner Travis Head got sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 6.80 crore. Head’s compatriot Steve Smith went unsold after the first round of bidding.

The capped all-rounders will be the next set to go on sale post a small break.

SOLD PLAYERS

BATTERS
READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹) - Selling Price (in ₹) - Team
Rovman Powell - 1 crore - 7.40 crore - Rajasthan Royals
Harry Brook - 2 crore - 4 crore - Delhi Capitals
Travis Head - 2 crore - 6.80 crore - Sunrisers Hyderabad
BOWLERS
READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹) - Selling Price (in ₹) - Team
ALL-ROUNDERS
READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹) - Selling Price (in ₹) - Team
WICKETKEEPERS
READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹) - Selling Price (in ₹) - Team

UNSOLD PLAYERS

BATTERS
READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹)
Rilee Rossouw - 2 crore
Karun Nair - 50 lakh
Steve Smith - 2 crore
Manish Pandey - 50 lakh
BOWLERS
READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹)
ALL-ROUNDERS
READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹)
WICKETKEEPERS
READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹)

WHAT IS THE START DATE AND TIME OF THE IPL AUCTION 2024? WHERE TO WATCH THE IPL 2024 AUCTION?

The IPL auction 2024 is set to take place at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai at 1pm IST on December 19.

The auction will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. It will be available for live streaming on JioCinema.

