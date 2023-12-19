IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Travis Head goes to SRH for 6.80 Cr; RR buys Rovman Powell for 7.40 Cr; Brook to DC for 4 Cr; Steve Smith unsold

December 19, 2023 10:54

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When and where is the IPL 2024 Auction?

The IPL 2024 Auction will be held in Dubai on December 19. The auction will have an 11:30 AM local time, 1:00 PM IST start. It is the 17th IPL auction, with the last one held in December 2022.

How to watch IPL Auction 2024?

The IPL 2024 Auction will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and streamed online through Jio Cinema in India on Tuesday, December 19.