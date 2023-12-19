MagazineBuy Print

Live

IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Travis Head goes to SRH for 6.80 Cr; RR buys Rovman Powell for 7.40 Cr; Brook to DC for 4 Cr; Steve Smith unsold

IPL 2024 Auction: Follow the live updates and squads from the Indian Premier League mini auction for the 2024 season.

Updated : Dec 19, 2023 13:46 IST

Team Sportstar
Check the live updates from the IPL 2024 Auction.
Check the live updates from the IPL 2024 Auction. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics
lightbox-info

Check the live updates from the IPL 2024 Auction. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the IPL auction 2024 taking place at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai.

  • December 19, 2023 13:44
    From Yellow to Orange for Travis Head
  • December 19, 2023 13:39
    Set 1 Ends

    That’s all for the opening set in the auction. Coming up next, Capped all-rounders!

  • December 19, 2023 13:38
    Manish Pandey - UNSOLD

    Another Indian batter in the auction at Rs. 50 Lakh. Again, no takers for the Karnataka batter. 

  • December 19, 2023 13:37
    Steve Smith - UNSOLD

    The former Australia batter takes the auction floor for Rs 2 Cr. He is unsold.

  • December 19, 2023 13:36
    Karun Nair - UNSOLD

    The Indian batter is up for grabs at Rs 50 Lakh. No suitors for the player. 

  • December 19, 2023 13:28
    Travis Head - sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 6.80 Cr

    The Australian batter prompts a collective sigh from the audience at the venue. Sunrisers Hyderabad starts the bid at Rs 2 Cr which is raised by Chennai Super Kings. It is these two teams which continue to bid past Rs 4 Cr. The bids take longer to come up as the price goes past Rs 5 Cr and closer to Rs 6 Cr. CSK pulls at Rs 6.80 Cr and the player will play for SRH.

    IPL auction: Travis Head goes to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 6.8 crore

    IPL 2024: Travis Head was signed by SRH during the auction at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai on Tuesday.

  • December 19, 2023 13:22
    Harry Brook - sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs. 4.00 Cr

    The third player out of the bag is England’s Harry Brook. Delhi Capitals starts at Rs 2 Cr for the batter. Rajasthan Royals takes it 2.20 Cr. DC and RR continue past the 3-crore mark. The Delhi franchise finally takes the player for Rs. 4 Cr.

    IPL auction 2024: Harry Brook sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 4 crore

    IPL 2024: Harry Brook was signed by Delhi Capitals during the auction at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai on Tuesday.

  • December 19, 2023 13:22
    Rilee Rossouw - UNSOLD

    The South African batter at Rs 2 Cr. No takers at the price and he will be unsold.

  • December 19, 2023 13:14
    Rovman Powell - sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs. 7.40 Cr

    The first player is Rovman Powell for Rs 1 Cr. KKR and RR are in the bidding for the West Indies player as the value goes past Rs 2 Cr. Neither team willing to relent. The price has touched Rs 5 Cr. It continues to be a two-way battle. KKR pulls out first at Rs 7.40 Cr. RR will take the player.

    IPL Auction 2024: Rovman Powell first player to be sold, joins Rajasthan Royals for Rs 7.4 crore

    Rovman Powell became the first player to be sold in the 2024 IPL Auction in Dubai on Tuesday, after he was brought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs. 7.4 crores.

  • December 19, 2023 13:14
    The auctioneer takes the stage

    Mallika Sagar is now in the middle. It is time to get the paddles ready.

  • December 19, 2023 13:10
    Arun Dhumal starts the show

    The first address of the auction is by the chairman of the Indian Premier League.

  • December 19, 2023 13:00
    The wait is over

    It is time for the bidding to get underway at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai! 77 players will get an IPL contract today. Who will they be? We’ll find out soon.

  • December 19, 2023 12:56
    Uncapped players who can start a bidding war

    IPL Auction 2024: Five uncapped Indian players to look out for

    IPL Auction: Here is a list of Indian uncapped talent to look out for during the action ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League.

  • December 19, 2023 12:49
    Most expensive players in IPL auction history

    IPL Auction: Who is the costliest player in Indian Premier League history?

    IPL 2024: From Sam Curran to Glenn Maxwell, here is the list of the 10 most expensive players in the Indian Premier League ahead of the next season’s auction in Dubai.

  • December 19, 2023 12:45
    Team-wise slots left to fill

    Gujarat Titans - 8 overall, 2 overseas

    Sunrisers Hyderabad - 6 overall, 3 overseas

    Kolkata Knight Riders - 12 overall, 4 overseas

    Chennai Super Kings - 6 overall, 3 overseas

    Punjab Kings - 8 overall, 2 overseas

    Delhi Capitals - 9 overall, 4 overseas

    Royal Challengers Bangalore - 6 overall, 3 overseas

    Mumbai Indians - 8 overall, 4 overseas

    Rajasthan Royals - 8 overall, 3 overseas

    Lucknow Super Giants - 6 overall, 2 overseas

  • December 19, 2023 12:37
    Set 2 in the IPL auction 2024 - Capped all-rounders

    Gerald Coetzee (South Africa) - Base Price: INR 200 lakh

    Pat Cummins (Australia) - Base Price: INR 200 lakh

    Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) - Base Price: INR 150 lakh

    Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand) - Base Price: INR 100 lakh

    Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan) - Base Price: INR 50 lakh

    Harshal Patel (India) - Base Price: INR 200 lakh

    Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand) - Base Price: INR 50 lakh

    Shardul Thakur (India) - Base Price: INR 200 lakh

    Chris Woakes (England) - Base Price: INR 200 lakh

  • December 19, 2023 12:29
    Set 1 in the IPL auction 2024 - Capped batters

    Harry Brook (England) - Base Price: INR 200 lakh

    Travis Head (Australia) - Base Price: INR 200 lakh

    Karun Nair (India) - Base Price: INR 50 lakh

    Manish Pandey (India) - Base Price: INR 50 lakh

    Rovman Powell (West Indies) - Base Price: INR 100 lakh

    Rilee Rossouw (South Africa) - Base Price: INR 200 lakh

    Steve Smith (Australia) - Base Price: INR 200 lakh

  • December 19, 2023 12:19
    Which overseas players will feature in IPL 2024?

    IPL 2024: BCCI provides update on overseas players’ availability; Hazlewood to miss first five weeks

    The Indian Premier League (IPL) authorities have informed the franchises about the availability of all the major players in the auction pool for the 2024 season.

  • December 19, 2023 12:12
    Squads before IPL auction 2024

    Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Verma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya (Traded), Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd.

    Chennai Super Kings squad: MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway (wk), Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana.

    Gujarat Titans squad: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, R. Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma.

    Delhi Capitals squad: Rishabh Pant, Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Lungi Ngidi, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar.

    Lucknow Super Giants squad: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Devdutt Padikkal (Traded).

    Rajasthan Royals squad: Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan (Traded).

    Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram (c), Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed (Traded). 

    Royal Challengers Bangalore squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar (Traded), Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green (Traded).

    Punjab Kings squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh. 

    Kolkata Knight Riders squad: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer, Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.

  • December 19, 2023 12:09
    Delhi Capitals will have a special guest at its table during the auction

    Rishabh Pant to attend IPL 2024 Auction

    Sourav Ganguly will not be the most high-profile cricketer on the Delhi Capitals auction table. It will be Rishabh Pant, the wicketkeeper-batter who has been sidelined for almost a year due to a car crash.

  • December 19, 2023 12:05
    How the bid increments will work

    * Bids up to Rs. 1 crore: Increments of Rs. 5 lakh

    * Bids from Rs. 1 crore up to Rs. 2 crore: Increments of Rs. 10 lakh

    * Bids from Rs. 2 crore up to Rs. 3 crore: Increments of Rs. 20 lakh

    * Bids from Rs. 3 crore onward: Increments at the auctioneer’s discretion, but not less than Rs. 20 lakh.

  • December 19, 2023 11:51
    Punjab Kings Wishlist

    The slot vacated by Shahrukh Khan’s release will be on top of the agenda for Punjab Kings. Can it go for an Indian all-rounder who can finish the games effectively? And then make up its squad with quality back-ups from the domestic circuit?

  • December 19, 2023 11:49
    Lucknow Super Giants Wishlist

    Mark Wood is set to be available for the entire duration of the IPL. Still, should England pull him midway through the season to prepare for the T20 World Cup, the new management under Justin Langer will be eyeing a strong back-up. Entering the auction with the smallest purse, can it create viable back-ups?

  • December 19, 2023 11:47
    Delhi Capitals Wishlist

    Rishabh Pant is likely to return to the field. Still, Capitals will need a strong back-up as a finisher after having lost faith in Rovman Powell. And it will also require a ready-made replacement for Prithvi Shaw and left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed. 

  • December 19, 2023 11:46
    Royal Challengers Bangalore Wishlist

    It has at least three slots to fill in the starting XI. A finisher - preferably an all-rounder, a pacer and a pacer. At least one of them has to be an overseas buy. Can it get its act right this time around, at least on the auction table?

  • December 19, 2023 11:44
    Gujarat Titans Wishlist

    It’s a given that it will target a big-ticket all-rounder to maintain the balance of the team. Who will it be? In fact, the ball will be in GT’s court considering it has the largest purse available. Besides an all-rounder, it will also be on a hunt for an overseas pacer who can combine with Mohammed Shami.

  • December 19, 2023 11:41
    Sunrisers Hyderabad Wishlist

    Despite finishing at the bottom of the points table, SRH has retained its core. It will be eyeing an explosive opener and a quality pacer who can combine effectively with veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

  • December 19, 2023 11:40
    Rajasthan Royals Wishlist

    Kumar Sangakkara and his think-tank will have their eyes set on two big catches: a reliable middle-order bat and an all-rounder. One of them can be an overseas buy. But with a tight purse, it will be interesting to see who it will opt for.

  • December 19, 2023 11:39
    Kolkata Knight Riders Wishlist

    Having released a whopping 12 players, including six pacers, KKR’s could be the busiest table at the auction. Besides adding a barrage of pacers, the franchise will also be hoping for a reliable back-up wicketkeeper to Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

  • December 19, 2023 11:37
    Mumbai Indians Wishlist

    The franchise that’s been the talk of the town ever since that famous transfer may have given its team balance a huge fillip with Hardik Pandya’s homecoming. But the franchise will have limited budget to add a quality pacer to reduce the pressure on Jasprit Bumrah.

  • December 19, 2023 11:33
    Chennai Super Kings Wishlist

    Its starting XI, except retired Ambati Rayudu, is already in place. So, CSK, with its sizable purse, may end up playing spoilsport for a couple of other franchises. Besides, the franchise will be keen on having strong back-ups in place for injury-prone Matheesha Pathirana and Moeen Ali. Not to mention its quest for a finisher once MS Dhoni hangs up his boots. Shahrukh Khan calling?

  • December 19, 2023 11:27
    Who is the auctioneer for the auction?

    IPL Auction 2024: Who is the auctioneer for the December 19 event in Dubai?

    The 17th Indian Premier League (IPL) auction will be held ahead of the IPL 2024 season in Dubai on Tuesday.

  • December 19, 2023 11:17
    IPL Auction Preview

    It’s that time of the year again when cricketers end up being commodities. The Indian Premier League (IPL) Player Auction - being held overseas for the first time - will see 333 hopeful cricketers attracting a bid for a maximum of 77 slots once the game of hammer and pedals begins at the Coca Cola Arena here on Wednesday. 

    For the cricket fans, though, more than the first about the venue, the moot question is whether the Rs. 20-crore mark will be breached for the first time at an IPL auction. 

    With the 2024 Player Auction being the last before next year’s periodic full squad revamp, the franchises don’t really have to think long-term.

    Besides, splurging big may also result in a potential marquee player being under the wings and presenting franchises with an option to retain him ahead of next year’s auction.

    FULL PREVIEW:

    IPL Auction 2024: From Pat Cummins to Rachin Ravindra, star players eye big bids in Dubai

    Australia’s ODI World Cup stars, especially left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc, opening batter Travis Head and captain Pat Cummins, will hope to rake in big bucks.

  • December 19, 2023 11:13
    Team-wise purse available

    Gujarat Titans (Rs 38.15 crore)

    Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 34 crore)

    Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs 32.7 crore) 

    Chennai Super Kings (Rs 31.4 crore) 

    Punjab Kings (Rs 29.1 crore) 

    Delhi Capitals (Rs 28.95 crore) 

    Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 23.25 crore) 

    Mumbai Indians (Rs 17.75 crore) 

    Rajasthan Royals (Rs 14.5 crore)

    Lucknow Super Giants (Rs 13.15 crore)

  • December 19, 2023 11:10
    How many slots are left to fill for the IPL 2024?

    The final IPL 2024 Auction pool will have 333 players, with a maximum of 77 slots available to be filled by the 10 franchises. Of these, 30 will be overseas players. There will be a total of 214 Indian players, and 119 overseas - including two from Associate nations. There are 116 capped players and 215 uncapped with two from Associate nations.

  • December 19, 2023 10:54
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    When and where is the IPL 2024 Auction?

    The IPL 2024 Auction will be held in Dubai on December 19. The auction will have an 11:30 AM local time, 1:00 PM IST start. It is the 17th IPL auction, with the last one held in December 2022. 

    How to watch IPL Auction 2024?

    The IPL 2024 Auction will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and streamed online through Jio Cinema in India on Tuesday, December 19.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

