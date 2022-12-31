Defending champion Gujarat Titans decided not to tinker much with its IPL 2022 title-winning squad and retained its core ahead of the IPL 2023 auction. However, GT made headlines by acquiring former Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson for a base price of INR 2 crore with head coach Ashish Nehra confirming later that the Kiwi will occupy the No. 3 position. The Hardik Pandya-led side also expanded its pace bowling resources by roping in Shivam Mavi for a whopping INR 6 crore, the seasoned Mohit Sharma and Irish Joshua Little.

Heading into IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans will once again rely on its all-rounders to fire and its middle-order miracle man David Miller to continue his fine form as the defending champion looks a little vulnerable when it comes to batting depth.

GT PROBABLE PLAYING XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, R. Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal.

GT IPL 2023 SQUAD COMPOSITION

Wicketkeepers: Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade (AUS), KS Bharat, Urvil Patel.

Batters: Abhinav Manohar, David Miller (SA), Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson (NZ).

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan (AFG), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Odean Smith (WI).

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph (WI), Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad (AFG), R. Sai Kishore, Pradeep Sangwan, Yash Dayal, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little (IRE), Shivam Mavi.

(Names in bold indicate players bought at IPL 2023 Auction)