IPL Auction 2024, LIVE: Which players are in first and second sets of auction today?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Auction will be held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19 and will start at 11:30pm local time (1:00pm IST).

The final IPL 2024 Auction pool will have 332 players, with a maximum of 77 slots available to be filled by the 10 franchises. Of these, 30 will be overseas players. There will be a total of 214 Indian players, and 118 overseas - including two from Associate nations. There are 116 capped players and 214 uncapped with two from Associate nations.

The first two sets in the auction have been designated to Capped Batters and Capped All-Rounders. The players in the respective sets will be drawn randomly to go under the hammer.

IPL Auction 2024: Here’s the complete list of players in the first two sets:

IPL Auction 2024 LIVE UPDATES

SET 1 - CAPPED BATTERS

Harry Brook (England) - Base Price: INR 2 crore - Sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 4 crore

Travis Head (Australia) - Base Price: INR 2 crore - Sold to SunRisers Hyderabad for INR 6.80 crore

Karun Nair (India) - Base Price: INR 0.5 crore - Unsold in first round

Manish Pandey (India) - Base Price: INR 0.5 crore - Unsold in first round

Rovman Powell (West Indies) - Base Price: INR 1 crore - Sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 7.40 crore

Rilee Rossouw (South Africa) - Base Price: INR 2 crore - Unsold in first round

Steve Smith (Australia) - Base Price: INR 2 crore - Unsold in first round

SET 2 - CAPPED ALL-ROUNDERS