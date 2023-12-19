IPL Auction 2024, LIVE: Which players are in first and second sets of auction today?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Auction will be held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19 and will start at 11:30pm local time (1:00pm IST).
The final IPL 2024 Auction pool will have 332 players, with a maximum of 77 slots available to be filled by the 10 franchises. Of these, 30 will be overseas players. There will be a total of 214 Indian players, and 118 overseas - including two from Associate nations. There are 116 capped players and 214 uncapped with two from Associate nations.
The first two sets in the auction have been designated to Capped Batters and Capped All-Rounders. The players in the respective sets will be drawn randomly to go under the hammer.
IPL Auction 2024: Here’s the complete list of players in the first two sets:
SET 1 - CAPPED BATTERS
- Harry Brook (England) - Base Price: INR 2 crore - Sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 4 crore
- Travis Head (Australia) - Base Price: INR 2 crore - Sold to SunRisers Hyderabad for INR 6.80 crore
- Karun Nair (India) - Base Price: INR 0.5 crore - Unsold in first round
- Manish Pandey (India) - Base Price: INR 0.5 crore - Unsold in first round
- Rovman Powell (West Indies) - Base Price: INR 1 crore - Sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 7.40 crore
- Rilee Rossouw (South Africa) - Base Price: INR 2 crore - Unsold in first round
- Steve Smith (Australia) - Base Price: INR 2 crore - Unsold in first round
SET 2 - CAPPED ALL-ROUNDERS
- Gerald Coetzee (South Africa) - Base Price: INR 2 crore
- Pat Cummins (Australia) - Base Price: INR 2 crore
- Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) - Base Price: INR 1.5 crore
- Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand) - Base Price: INR 1 crore
- Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan) - Base Price: INR 0.5 crore
- Harshal Patel (India) - Base Price: INR 2 crore
- Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand) - Base Price: INR 0.5 crore
- Shardul Thakur (India) - Base Price: INR 2 crore
- Chris Woakes (England) - Base Price: INR 2 crore
