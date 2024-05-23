Indian sports wrap, May 23: Senthilkumar, Abhay advance at QSF 3 squash in Doha

SQUASH

Senthilkumar, Abhay advance at QSF 3 squash in Doha

National champion Velavan Senthilkumar and Asian Games medallist Abhay Singh made a winning start at the prestigious USD 53,500 QSF 3 squash, a PSA World Tour Bronze event, in Doha.

World No 55 Senthilkumar from Tamil Nadu beat local challenger Yousef Essam Farag 11-7, 11-4, 11-4 in 32 minutes in the first round, while compatriot Abhay, ranked 67 in the world, put it past Pakistan’s Muhammad Asim Khan 11-2, 11-9, 15-13 in 38 minutes on Wednesday.

Senthilkumar will meet Egyptian seventh seed Omar Mosaad next, while Abhay will lock horns with sixth-seeded Frenchman Auguste Dussourd.

- Team Sportstar

HOCKEY

Indian junior women’s and men’s hockey teams suffer losses

The Indian men’s and women’s junior hockey teams endured losses in their respective matches against Belgium here on a disappointing day in their ongoing tour of Europe.

Both the teams lost 2-3 to their Belgian counterparts. While Binima Dhan (49’, 58’) scored a brace for the women’s team, captain Rohit (44’, 57’) scored a brace for the men’s team.

In the women’s match, the Indians looked eager to take the lead in the first quarter, winning two penalty corners early on.

However, a resilient Belgian team ensured there was no change in the scoreline. The Belgian unit responded fiercely in the second quarter, taking a 1-0 lead before the match broke for half-time.

While India searched for the equaliser, Belgium increased its lead scoring in the third and fourth quarters to bring the score to 3-0.

The Indians rallied in the final quarter but the effort came too late. They will next play against Belgium in Antwerp May 24.

In the men’s match, the Belgians took the lead early in the game with a goal in the first quarter. They doubled the lead in the second quarter.

The Indians pulled one back with Rohit leading the charge to reduce the goal difference in the third quarter.

Belgium, however, scored a third goal with a penalty corner conversion to regain their two-goal lead.

A quick retaliation came from Rohit who converted a penalty corner to keep his team in the hunt but the Belgians held onto their lead.

The team will take on Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push in Breda later on Thursday.

- PTI

VOLLEYBALL

AVC Women’s Challenge Cup 2024: India beats Chinese Taipei 3-0

India defeated Chinese Taipei 3-0 (25-19, 25-13, 25-16) in the second match of Pool A of the 2024 AVC Challenge Cup for Women on Thursday in Manila.

Indian women in action against Chinese Taipei during the Pool A match of the 2024 AVC Challenge Cup for Women. | Photo Credit: AVC

Soorya scored a match-high 15 points, while Anusree Kambrath Poyilil also contributed 13 points at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

India had earlier beaten Iran in its opening encounter on Wednesday.

- Team Sportstar