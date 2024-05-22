RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 134/5 (16); Patidar falls; Karthik joins Lomror

RCB 125/5 in 15 overs

Avesh to Patidar, SIX! Avesh tries a leg cutter, ends up a half tracker for Patidar to hook over fine leg. OUT! Patidar takes on the bowler again but holes out at mid off.

Rajat Patidar c Riyan b Avesh 34 (22)

Dinesh Karthik is given leg before! He asks for a DRS. This one jags back in sharply from a length. There’s a spike when the ball is close to the bat, it has hit the pad too and the third umpire gives the benefit to the batter. Karthik survives. A single to deep covers on the fourth. Lomror miscues a cut shot, still enough to get a single. Another run to finish the over.