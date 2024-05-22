RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 134/5 (16); Patidar falls; Karthik joins Lomror

- May 22, 2024 20:47RCB 134/5 in 16 overs
Chahal for his final over. The first run comes off the third delivery which DK clips to mid wicket. Lomror hits to long off for another single. DK sweeps to deep cover for one run. SIX! Slog sweeps the final delivery to clear the fence.
- May 22, 2024 20:39WRCB 125/5 in 15 overs
Avesh to Patidar, SIX! Avesh tries a leg cutter, ends up a half tracker for Patidar to hook over fine leg. OUT! Patidar takes on the bowler again but holes out at mid off.
Rajat Patidar c Riyan b Avesh 34 (22)
Dinesh Karthik is given leg before! He asks for a DRS. This one jags back in sharply from a length. There’s a spike when the ball is close to the bat, it has hit the pad too and the third umpire gives the benefit to the batter. Karthik survives. A single to deep covers on the fourth. Lomror miscues a cut shot, still enough to get a single. Another run to finish the over.
- May 22, 2024 20:346RCB 116/4 in 14 overs
Chahal to Patidar, SIX! Slog sweeps this over cow corner. A single to deep mid wicket next. SIX again! Lomror with a slog sweep now, Jaiswal has a chance to catch it but spills it over the rope. The fourth delivery is driven to long on for one. FOUR! Patidar slaps this wider delivery over covers. A single makes it 19 off the over.
- May 22, 2024 20:27WRCB 97/4 in 13 overs
Ashwin to Green, steps down and punches to long off for a single. Patidar does not quite connect to a pull, one run. OUT! Ashwin removes Green. He looks to go inside out, gets it off the toe, Rovman Powell tracks back from the circle and latches on to it.
Cameron Green c Powell b Ashwin 27 (21)
WICKET! A golden duck for Glenn Maxwell. Ashwin on a hat-trick. He tries to take on the bowler on the first delivery but picks the fielder. Jurel makes no mistake this time.
Glenn Maxwell c Jurel b Ashwin 0 (1)
Mahipal Lomror in at No. 6.
- May 22, 2024 20:224RCB 96/2 in 12 overs
Avesh Khan for his second over. A full toss to Green, driven to long on for one. Patidar slices the second through point; two runs. FOUR! Patidar digs out a wide yorker past point again, this time its wide enough to beat the fielder in the deep. An identical delivery on the fourth, now the backward point is taken back who fields this; one run. FOUR! Green smashes an over-pitched delivery down the ground. Two runs on the final delivery.
- May 22, 2024 20:18RCB 82/2 in 11 overs
Ashwin again. Green picks a single to long off on the first delivery. PUT DOWN! Patidar looks to pull the fourth delivery and gets a top edge. Jurel comes running from long on but cannot hold on; one run taken. How expensive will that prove? Six runs from the over.
- May 22, 2024 20:136RCB 76/2 in 10 overs
Chahal will continue. In the wheelhouse for Green and he launches this for a huge maximum over deep midwicket. FOUR! This is drilled through cover by Green for a boundary. Ten runs off the first two deliveries of this over. Slapped to long-off by Green for a single. Patidar hacks across the line and can only get a single at deep midwicket. Another single at long-on for Green to end the over.
- May 22, 2024 20:11RCB 63/2 in 9 overs
Ashwin again. Pushed to long-off for a single by Green. Flicked to short fine-leg by Patidar and he cannot steal a single. Just three singles off the first five balls. Patidar goes for a slog sweep and misses it comprehensively. A quick couple to end the over.
- May 22, 2024 20:05CRCB 58/2 in 8 overs
Chahal into the attack from the other end. Slapped back to the bowler by Kohli for a dot ball. OUT! Kohli is gone, caught at deep midwicket going for a slog sweep. Rajat Patidar is the next man in. Starts off by defending the ball back to the bowler. Patidar swings this away on leg-side for a single. Green defends this on the front foot back to Chahal. Driven wide of mid-off by Green for a single.
Virat Kohli c sub (Donovan Ferreira) b Yuzvendra Chahal 33 (24b 3x4 1x6)
- May 22, 2024 20:02RCB 56/1 in 7 overs
Ashwin into the attack. Just three singles off the first three balls of the over. This is one sliding down leg-side and called wide. Green comes out of his crease and can only hit this over Ashwin’s head for a single. Flicked off the pads by Kohli for one more. Time for a Strategic Timeout!
- May 22, 2024 20:01Another milestone for the King!
- May 22, 2024 19:564RCB 50/1 in 6 overs
Sandeep again. Samson standing up to the stumps. FOUR! Full on middle, Kohli backs away outside leg and lofts this to the deep extra-cover boundary. Flicked off the pads by Kohli for a couple more. Slower one and pushed down the ground by Kohli for a single. Punched to mid-off by Green for one more next ball. FOUR! Kohli advances and flicks this wide of mid-on for another boundary. That also brings up 8000 runs in the IPL for Kohli. Kohli steps out again and flat-bats this on leg-side for a single. Fifty up for RCB in 6 overs.
- May 22, 2024 19:50CRCB 37/1 in 5 overs
Boult again. Tucked away through square-leg by Kohli and he comes back for a second. This full toss is hit straight to the cover fielder by Kohli. He misses trying to pull the next one and collects a leg-bye as the ball goes off his waist. OUT! Rovman Powell takes a stunner in the deep midwicket region diving forward and Faf has to go back. There’s a third umpire referral to see if it was taken fairly and the ruling is that it is a fair catch. Du Plessis has to go.
Cameron Green comes in next. Boult goes wide outside off and gets away with it and Green goes upstairs for a review. Third umpire says it is a fair delivery and RCB has lost a review already. Pushed to short cover by Green for a dot to end the over.
Faf du Plessis c Rovman Powell b Trent Boult 17 (14b 2x4 1x6)
- May 22, 2024 19:436RCB 34/0 in 4 overs
Avesh into the attack. SIX! Short and Kohli pulls this over the fine-leg boundary. Put it on the off-side next ball for a single. FOUR! Du Plessis shuffles across and scoops this to the boundary behind him. Fuller and coming in with the angle and Du Plessis dabs this for a single at short-third. Guided behind point for one more by Kohli. FOUR! This is put away through midwicket with the inside half of the bat by Du Plessis. Big over for RCB.
- May 22, 2024 19:40RCB 17/0 in 3 overs
Boult continues. Kohli on strike. On the off stump. Kohli defends it watchfully off the backfoot. Kohli nicks the next one to deep third to get off the strike. Faf looks to take the attack to Boult, who clangs it to the RCB openers’ front pad. Kohli refuses a risky single. Boult now surprises Faf with a sharp bouncer. Beaten all ends up. Faf gets a single with an ugly swipe to mid on. This is relentless from Boult. Just three runs from the over.
- May 22, 2024 19:35RCB 14/0 in 2 overs
Sandeep Sharma from the other end. Swing for the right-arm pacer too. Kohli counters the swing by stepping down the track. Swings across the line and connects well. FOUR!!! Sanju Samson decides to counter Kohli’s footwork by coming up to the stumps. Single comes up next. Full from Sandeep. Faf has all the time to free his arm. Clean strike. SIX!!
- May 22, 2024 19:31RCB 2/0 in 1 over
Trent Boult to Kohli from over the wicket. Short of a length on middle and pulled away by Kohli behind square-leg for a single. Slightly fuller on middle and Du Plessis gets a bit of an inside edge while defending this. Boult gets this one to nip back in and it his Du Plessis on the thigh. Now a scorching yorker and Du Plessis jams it out for a single in the fine-leg area and is on all fours. Kohli steps out to spank this on leg-side and misses. Boult is appealing for a caught behind as he think there might be some bottom edge. But RR doesn’t review.
- May 22, 2024 19:20Virat Kohli in IPL Playoffs
Virat Kohli in IPL playoffs: Overall stats, records, top scores ahead of RR vs RCB Eliminator
Virat Kohli, who currently holds the Orange Cap, with 708 runs in 14 games, will hope to continue his fine form against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2024 Eliminator at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
- May 22, 2024 19:07RR vs RCB - Lineups
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(c/wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Impact player options: Nandre Burger, Shubham Dubey, Donovan Ferreira, Tanush Kotian, Shimron Hetmyer.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson.
Impact player options: Swapnil Singh, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma.
- May 22, 2024 19:01TOSS - RAJASTHAN ROYALS
Rajasthan Royals wins the toss and opts to bowl.
Sanju Samson: Would like to bowl first looking at the conditions and the wicket. There was dew last night. It’s all about the mindset. When you have bad days, need to have the character and confidence. That has been the challenging part - fitness and injuries. Hetty comes back.
Faf du Plessis: Would’ve done the same. Watching the game last night, there was assistance for the seam bowlers early on. This looks on the drier side with some fake grass on top. We’re going with the same team.
- May 22, 2024 18:57Pitch report
Ian Bishop: Different pitch to the Qualifier. It’s quite dry, extremely firm, maybe has a bit more grass cover. Last night remember, early up, there was a little bit of seam movement and little bit of swing. Otherwise, this wicket was high scoring in the group stage.
- May 22, 2024 18:50Most wickets in RR vs RCB matches
- May 22, 2024 18:48Most runs in RR vs RCB matches
- May 22, 2024 18:37RCB in IPL Playoffs
Played: 14
Won: 5
Lost: 9
Last Result: Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets (Qualifier 2, 2022)
- May 22, 2024 18:31RR in IPL Playoffs
Played: 9
Won: 4
Lost: 5
Last Result: Lost to Gujarat Titans by 7 wickets (Final, 2022)
- May 22, 2024 18:21The last time RR and RCB faced off in an IPL Playoffs match
- May 22, 2024 17:51RR vs RCB head-to-head record
Matches played: 30
Rajasthan Royals: 13
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 15
No Result: 2
Last result: RR won by 6 wickets (April, 2024)
- May 22, 2024 17:10RR IPL Playoffs record
- May 22, 2024 16:40RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction
WICKET-KEEPER
Sanju Samson
BATTERS
Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Yashasvi Jaiswal
ALL-ROUNDERS
Riyan Parag (vc), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell
BOWLERS
Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Yash Dayal
Team Composition: RR 5:6 RCB Credits Left: 9.0
- May 22, 2024 16:18Here’s when RCB’s turnaround started, according to Dinesh Karthik
- May 22, 2024 16:11IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings
- May 22, 2024 15:59IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings
- May 22, 2024 15:44Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted lineup
Bat 1st: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal.
Bowl 1st: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj.
Impact Player options: Mohammed Siraj/Rajat Patidar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Saurav Chauhan, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep.
- May 22, 2024 15:43Rajasthan Royals predicted lineup
Bat 1st: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, R. Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Bowl 1st: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, R. Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nandre Burger.
Impact Player options: Nandre Burger/Yashasvi Jaiswal, Keshav Maharaj, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Donovan Ferreira.
- May 22, 2024 15:14RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Eliminator preview
- May 22, 2024 15:12SQUADS
RAJASTHAN ROYALS: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj.
ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.
Latest on Sportstar
- RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 134/5 (16); Patidar falls; Karthik joins Lomror
- IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised due to dehydration
- FIH Pro League 2023-24: India men’s team beats Argentina 5-4 in shootout in European leg opener
- RCB vs RR, Eliminator: Glenn Maxwell goes level with Dinesh Karthik for most ducks in IPL
- Lanka Premier League terminates Dambulla Thunders franchise with immediate effect
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE