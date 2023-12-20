Auction strategy was around players who can help us improve at home: RCB skipper Du Plessis

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis said the franchise’s main focus at the IPL auction was to build a side which can put in improved performances at its own den during the IPL 2024.

Du Plessis felt RCB made strategic acquisitions to achieve optimal team balance at the auction in Dubai on Tuesday while executing six bids.

“After the last season, we felt like we needed to improve at home. One of the things that we did really well was to succeed away from Chinnaswamy,” Du Plessis said in a statement.

“So, we put our heads together and what that looks like to be better at home and how can we get better, in what ways can we improve? “It’s definitely the auction (way to improve) and the process of the last two months has been solely around planning to be better at home and the type of bowlers and batsmen that will be successful at home,” he added.

Boasting of strong top-order comprising the likes of Du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Rajat Patidar, RCB acquired the services of Australia all-rounder Cameron Green through a trade-in from Mumbai Indians ahead of the auction.

Besides, RCB also strengthened its bowling department, adding West Indian pacer Alzarri Joseph (Rs 11.5 crore), New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson (Rs 2 crore) and England’s Tom Curran (Rs 1.5 crore).

The Royal Challengers also added Indian left-arm pacer Yash Dayal (Rs 5 crore) and spin all-rounder Swapnil Singh (Rs 20 lacs), along with wicketkeeper Saurav Chauhan (Rs 20 lakh) from Gujarat Giants to complete a 25-member squad.

Chauhan made the headlines in the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy when he smashed an 18-ball 61.

“We spent a lot of time talking about RCB and where we wanted to take the franchise. I think it’s always really important that you do your homework and make sure you look at every area and talk it through,” Du Plessis said.

RCB head coach Andy Flower too was happy with the acquisitions.

“It’s really a strong top four with Virat (Kohli) and Faf (du Plessis), (Rajat) Patidar and (Glenn) Maxwell,” he said.

“Cameron Green who gives us that power somewhere in that top five.”