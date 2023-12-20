MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Auction strategy was around players who can help us improve at home: RCB skipper Du Plessis

Du Plessis felt RCB made strategic acquisitions to achieve optimal team balance at the auction in Dubai on Tuesday while executing six bids.

Published : Dec 20, 2023 18:21 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

PTI
RCB’s captain Faf Du Plessis in action.
RCB’s captain Faf Du Plessis in action. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
infoIcon

RCB’s captain Faf Du Plessis in action. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis said the franchise’s main focus at the IPL auction was to build a side which can put in improved performances at its own den during the IPL 2024.

Du Plessis felt RCB made strategic acquisitions to achieve optimal team balance at the auction in Dubai on Tuesday while executing six bids.

“After the last season, we felt like we needed to improve at home. One of the things that we did really well was to succeed away from Chinnaswamy,” Du Plessis said in a statement.

“So, we put our heads together and what that looks like to be better at home and how can we get better, in what ways can we improve? “It’s definitely the auction (way to improve) and the process of the last two months has been solely around planning to be better at home and the type of bowlers and batsmen that will be successful at home,” he added.

ALSO READ | RCB squad IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore full list of players after auction; purse remaining

Boasting of strong top-order comprising the likes of Du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Rajat Patidar, RCB acquired the services of Australia all-rounder Cameron Green through a trade-in from Mumbai Indians ahead of the auction.

Besides, RCB also strengthened its bowling department, adding West Indian pacer Alzarri Joseph (Rs 11.5 crore), New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson (Rs 2 crore) and England’s Tom Curran (Rs 1.5 crore).

The Royal Challengers also added Indian left-arm pacer Yash Dayal (Rs 5 crore) and spin all-rounder Swapnil Singh (Rs 20 lacs), along with wicketkeeper Saurav Chauhan (Rs 20 lakh) from Gujarat Giants to complete a 25-member squad.

Chauhan made the headlines in the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy when he smashed an 18-ball 61.

“We spent a lot of time talking about RCB and where we wanted to take the franchise. I think it’s always really important that you do your homework and make sure you look at every area and talk it through,” Du Plessis said.

RCB head coach Andy Flower too was happy with the acquisitions.

“It’s really a strong top four with Virat (Kohli) and Faf (du Plessis), (Rajat) Patidar and (Glenn) Maxwell,” he said.

“Cameron Green who gives us that power somewhere in that top five.”

Related Topics

Royal Challengers Bangalore /

Faf du Plessis

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Auction strategy was around players who can help us improve at home: RCB skipper Du Plessis
    PTI
  2. Indian sports news wrap, December 20
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024 Auction: Pacers pack a punch as Starc, Cummins fetch record bids
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Russia Football Union votes against switch to Asian confederation
    Reuters
  5. Sports Ministry confirms Satwik, Chirag for Khel Ratna, Shami and 25 others for Arjuna award
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Auction

  1. Auction strategy was around players who can help us improve at home: RCB skipper Du Plessis
    PTI
  2. IPL Auction 2024, LIVE: Players sold/unsold in sets 1 and 2; Cummins gets record 20.5 crore, Mitchell to CSK for 14 crore
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL Auction 2024: Full list of sold and unsold players for all 10 teams
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL Auction 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: Starc goes to KKR for record Rs 24.75 crore, SRH signs Cummins for 20.50 crore; Rs 230.45 crore spent on 72 players
    Team Sportstar
  5. Gujarat Titans Probable XI IPL 2023: GT squad composition, new auction signings, top picks
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Auction strategy was around players who can help us improve at home: RCB skipper Du Plessis
    PTI
  2. Indian sports news wrap, December 20
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024 Auction: Pacers pack a punch as Starc, Cummins fetch record bids
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Russia Football Union votes against switch to Asian confederation
    Reuters
  5. Sports Ministry confirms Satwik, Chirag for Khel Ratna, Shami and 25 others for Arjuna award
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment