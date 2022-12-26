Auction

LSG Possible Playing XI IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants squad composition, top auction buys, new players

LSG IPL 2023: Here is the best possible playing XI for Lucknow Super Giants, which roped in Nicholas Pooran for a whopping INR 16 crore at the auction in Kochi.

Team Sportstar
26 December, 2022 16:59 IST
The KL-Rahul led Lucknow Super Giants will bank on its arsenal of all-rounders to deliver in IPL 2023.

The KL-Rahul led Lucknow Super Giants will bank on its arsenal of all-rounders to deliver in IPL 2023. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

Lucknow Super Giants had a legion of all-rounders at its disposal ahead of the auction and decided to invest in a specialist batter. No wonder then that it went for West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran, who can anchor as well as switch gears in the middle-order. Lucknow now bats deep, with Krunal Pandya coming at No. 7, and has as many as seven bowling options in its potential starting XI. The acquisition of all-rounders Romario Shepherd and Daniel Sams will ensure that Super Giants can continue to tinker with the lineup throughout the season without comprising on its enviable depth. The KL Rahul-led side also added Indian pacers Jaydev Unadkat and Yash Thakur and Afghan Naveen-ul-Haq, who can serve as potent backups to Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan and Mark Wood.

LSG PROBABLE PLAYING XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Mohsin Khan/Jaydev Unadkat.

LSG IPL 2023 SQUAD COMPOSITION

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock (SA), Manan Vohra, Nicholas Pooran (WI),

Batters: KL Rahul, Ayush Badoni.

All-rounders: Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers (WI), Krunal Pandya, Karan Sharma, Marcus Stoinis (AUS), Romario Shepherd (WI), Daniel Sams (AUS), Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Yudhvir Charak,

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood (ENG), Mayank Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq (AFG).

(Names in bold indicate players bought at IPL 2023 Auction)

