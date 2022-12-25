Delhi Capitals Predicted XI IPL 2023: DC squad composition, top auction picks, new players, playing XI

Delhi Capitals had retained a large chunk of its squad of the IPL 2023 auction and had only five slots to fill. It found a backup wicketkeeper in Phil Salt and beefed up the batting with the in-form Rilee Rossouw and Manish Pandey. Budding pacer Mukesh Kumar and veteran Ishant Sharma also found a spot in Delhi’s fast-bowling department, which is brimming with talent already.

The side didn’t invest in all-rounders at the auction but will rely heavily on the ones it retained - Mitchell Marsh and Axar Patel, who make Capitals one of the most well-rounded franchises in the tournament.

DC PROBABLE PLAYING XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya.

DC IPL 2023 SQUAD COMPOSITION

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant (c), Phil Salt (ENG).

Batters: Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell (WI), Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (AUS), Rilee Rossouw (SA), Manish Pandey.

All-rounders: Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Axar Patel.

Bowlers: Khaleel Ahmed, Aman Hakim Khan, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lungi Ngidi (SA), Anrich Nortje (SA), Vicky Ostwal, Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma.

(Names in bold indicate players bought at IPL 2023 Auction)