Punjab Kings rewrote record books during the IPL 2023 auction as it purchased English all-rounder Sam Curran, Player of the Tournament at the T20 World Cup, for a record INR 18.5 crore. After splurging on Curran, Kings reined themselves in and bought only another five players, which included Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza and Karnataka pacer Vidwath Kaverappa, who has turned heads in the Indian domestic white-ball circuit.

Curran will join the potent pace battery of Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh and also add firepower to an already explosive batting line-up, which includes compatriots Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone.

PBKS PROBABLE PLAYING XI: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Shikhar Dhawan (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, M. Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar.

PBKS IPL 2023 SQUAD COMPOSITION

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma.

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (SL), M. Shahrukh Khan, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Bhatia.

All-rounders: Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone (ENG), Sam Curran (ENG), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Shivam Singh, Mohit Rathee.

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis (AUS), Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada (SA), Vidwath Kaverappa.

(Names in bold indicate players bought at IPL 2023 Auction)