After two back-to-back disappointing season, Mumbai Indians will turn to Australia all-rounder Cameron Green for a reversal of fortunes. Green was signed for a whopping INR 17.50 crore - second-most in IPL - and will have the big shoes of Kieron Pollard, who retired from IPL last month - to fill. Among other notable appointments were fast-bowler Jhye Richardson, who will serve as backup for Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah, and veteran spinner Piyush Chawla, who will bring experience in a fledgling spin department.

MI PROBABLE PLAYING XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Cameron Green, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jhye Richardson/Jason Behrendorff.

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs (SA), Vishnu Vinod.

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Tim David (AUS), Ramandeep Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis (SA).

All-rounders: Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Duan Jansen (SA), Cameron Green (AUS).

Bowlers: Jofra Archer (ENG), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff (AUS), Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Raghav Goyal, Piyush Chawla, Jhye Richardson (AUS).

(Names in bold indicate players bought at IPL 2023 Auction)