Manchester City still has a mountain to climb in Premier League title race, says Guardiola

Josko Gvardiol and Erling Haaland scored either side of halftime against Nottingham Forest as Guardiola’s team moved on to 79 points from 34 games. Arsenal have 80 points from 35 games.

Published : Apr 29, 2024 10:49 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, gives the team instructions during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City. | Photo Credit: Alex Livesey
Manchester City kept the pressure on leaders Arsenal with a 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest on Sunday but manager Pep Guardiola said it still has a mountain to climb in its bid for a fourth straight Premier League crown.

Josko Gvardiol and Erling Haaland scored either side of halftime at the City Ground as Guardiola’s team moved on to 79 points from 34 games. Arsenal have 80 points from 35 games.

Asked about City’s chances of winning the Premier League, Guardiola told reporters: “It’s far away. Ask me this question when we are top of the league and (have) one game left.

“But with four games left it’s like (we have to) climb a big mountain. It’s in our hands... We draw a game we are not going to win the Premier League.”

While Arsenal’s title charge fizzled out in the last few weeks last season, Mikel Arteta’s side are not going away this year, showing grit to hold on for a 3-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Guardiola did not expect Arsenal to falter again.

“We prefer (if) they lose but we cannot control what they do. They make a good result and yeah, it’s four games left,” Guardiola said.

“I think (they’re) not going to lose any points and we know exactly what we have to do.”

City next hosts Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league on Saturday.

