Veteran defender Evans signs contract extension with Man United

The 36-year-old returned to Old Trafford last year after eight seasons, and appeared in 30 games across all competitions including the FA Cup final victory over Manchester City.

Published : Jul 12, 2024 22:25 IST , MANCHESTER - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Manchester United’s Northern Irish defender Jonny Evans (C) celebrates.
Manchester United's Northern Irish defender Jonny Evans (C) celebrates. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Manchester United’s Northern Irish defender Jonny Evans (C) celebrates. | Photo Credit: AFP

Manchester United signed veteran defender Jonny Evans to a one-year contract extension on Friday after a solid season for the 36-year-old Northern Irishman.

Evans, a United academy graduate, returned to Old Trafford last year after eight seasons away with West Bromwich Albion and Leicester City, and appeared in 30 games across all competitions including the FA Cup final victory over Manchester City.

“To play for this great club and feel the support from our incredible fans is always a privilege,” Evans said in a statement. “Returning to the club last season was an honour, representing the team on the pitch alongside fantastic teammates under an excellent manager.

ALSO READ | Van Nistelrooy returns to Man United as assistant to Ten Hag

“Winning the FA Cup together was an unforgettable experience; I know we can challenge for more trophies in the season ahead.”

Hoisting the FA Cup completed a sweep of domestic silverware with United for Evans, who had been part of three Premier League title wins and two League Cup triumphs during his first stint with the team.

United begin pre-season with a game on Monday against Rosenborg in Norway. Last week the club announced that manager Erik ten Hag had signed a new contract to extend his stay at Old Trafford until 2026.

