Manchester United sporting director Ashworth targets sustained success

Ashworth is part of a new football brain trust at Old Trafford installed by Jim Ratcliffe after the British billionaire purchased a minority stake in United.

Published : Jul 22, 2024 19:12 IST , London, United Kingdom - 3 MINS READ

AFP
File photo: Ashworth, who took up his new role at the start of this month after leaving Newcastle, admitted it is not enough that United remains a commercial powerhouse, because the on-pitch performance lags behind its financial strength.
Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth said on Monday the club’s new hierarchy is determined to restore its team’s tarnished reputation after “falling below the required standards” last season.

Ashworth is part of a new football brain trust at Old Trafford installed by Jim Ratcliffe after the British billionaire purchased a minority stake in United.

Ratcliffe has control over United’s football operations and earlier this year underlined his determination to knock Manchester City “off their perch” as the Premier League’s dominant force.

United finished 31 points behind champion City, but gave a glimpse of its potential by beating Pep Guardiola’s side in the FA Cup final.

That proved enough to save Erik ten Hag’s job after the United manager was reportedly close to the sack following United’s eighth place finish.

RELATED: Erik Ten Hag credits Man United’s leadership for proactive transfer moves

Ashworth, who took up his new role at the start of this month after leaving Newcastle, admitted it is not enough that United remains a commercial powerhouse, because the on-pitch performance lags behind its financial strength.

“This remains one of the biggest football clubs in the world, but that is not our measure of success,” he said in a message to supporters published on the United website.

“The focus is on getting back to being among the best on the pitch. It won’t happen overnight, but, together with (new chief executive) Omar (Berrada) and his new leadership team, we will not rest until we have achieved it.

“We are all clear that last season fell below the required standards in the Premier League and Champions League but, by winning the FA Cup in such impressive fashion, our players and staff showed what they are capable of when everyone pulls together and performs to their potential.

“Our collective challenge is to reach those levels much more consistently.”

United has already been busy in the transfer market since the end of last season, bringing in Netherlands forward Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna and highly-rated teenage French defender Leny Yoro from Lille.

Ratcliffe and his assistants had spoken to former Bayern Munich and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel about taking charge at United before eventually sticking with Ten Hag.

ALSO READ: Former Man City midfielder Barton charged with sending ‘malicious’ tweets

Ashworth believes the decision will be vindicated in the long-term.

“Our first big decision of the summer was to extend Erik ten Hag’s contract as men’s first-team manager to June 2026, reflecting our strong belief in him as one of Europe’s top coaches, and the partner we want to continue working with to get the team back to the levels expected,” Ashworth said.

“Already, I can feel a strong sense of energy and determination around the group, as the players and staff return fresh from their breaks, including some exciting new additions to the squad, and to the coaching team.”

