Euro 2024: Netherlands’ Koeman signs off Euro 2024 with thanks to team and fans

The Netherlands returned home on Thursday after the 2-1 defeat with Koeman posting on X (formerly called Twitter) a final word on the campaign in Germany.

Published : Jul 11, 2024 21:05 IST , BERLIN, GERMANY

Reuters
Koeman is staying on as coach, with the Dutch now setting their sights on the 2026 World Cup, but they first compete in the Nations League later this year.
Koeman is staying on as coach, with the Dutch now setting their sights on the 2026 World Cup, but they first compete in the Nations League later this year.
infoIcon

Koeman is staying on as coach, with the Dutch now setting their sights on the 2026 World Cup, but they first compete in the Nations League later this year. | Photo Credit: AP

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman used social media on Thursday to issue a heartfelt thank you to his team and supporters after the Dutch were eliminated in the Euro 2024 semi-finals by England in Dortmund on Wednesday.

The Netherlands returned home on Thursday from their base at Wolfsburg after the 2-1 defeat with Koeman posting on X (formerly called Twitter) a final word on the campaign in Germany.

“Our adventure came to a painful end last night in the semi-final, in a match in which our team gave everything. I am proud of this great group of players and staff, who have worked together with enormous dedication.

“The support from all Oranje fans was also unparalleled and overwhelming: wherever we went, they coloured the host cities orange. I would like to thank everyone for this wonderful trip, we showed who we are and put the Netherlands back on the map.”

Koeman is staying on as coach, with the Dutch now setting their sights on the 2026 World Cup, but they first compete in the Nations League and their next matches are at home to Bosnia in Eindhoven on September 7 and Germany in Amsterdam on Sepember 10.

