Paris 2024 Olympics: Flag hoisted upside down at the opening ceremony

The opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics saw the Olympic flag being hoisted upside down at the Trocadéro on Friday.

For the first time in the history of Summer Games, the opening ceremony will not take place in a stadium.

“What better place than Paris to share the magic of this Olympic Games with the whole world?” IOC President Thomas Bach said.

“Paris, the birthplace of our founder, Pierre de Coubertin, to whom we owe everything. Paris, City of Light, where he created the modern Olympic Games. Paris, City of Love,” he added.

France President Emmanuel Macron declared the 33rd Olympic Games open.

Teddy Riner and Marie-Jose Perec were the final torchbearers lit up the cauldron which is located in the Jardin des Tuileries, aligned with the Louvre, Place de la Concorde, the Champs-Élysées, and the Arc de Triomphe.