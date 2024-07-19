MagazineBuy Print

Manchester United signs teenage French defender Yoro from Lille

Yoro, who made 41 appearances last term, was named in the Ligue 1 team of the season after helping Lille finish fourth and secure a Champions League qualifying spot.

Published : Jul 19, 2024 08:14 IST , MANCHESTER

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Manchester United has completed the signing of 18-year-old defender Leny Yoro from Lille.
FILE PHOTO: Manchester United has completed the signing of 18-year-old defender Leny Yoro from Lille. | Photo Credit: AP
FILE PHOTO: Manchester United has completed the signing of 18-year-old defender Leny Yoro from Lille. | Photo Credit: AP

Manchester United has signed 18-year-old French defender Leny Yoro from Lille on a five-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Thursday, as it bids to shore up its defence.

Sources say United agreed a 62 million euro (67.56 million USD) fee for Yoro, who has played 60 games for Lille.

The centre-back, who made 41 appearances last term, was named in the Ligue 1 team of the season after helping Lille finish fourth and secure a Champions League qualifying spot.

Yoro has been chased by several top European clubs, with Real Madrid one of the teams linked to the player.

He will be a welcome addition to a back line that has been riddled with injuries and has seen Raphael Varane depart.

“Leny is one of the most exciting young defenders in world football; he possesses every attribute needed to develop into a top-class centre-back,” United sporting director Dan Ashworth said in a statement.

“Having had such an excellent start to his career we are excited to support him in reaching his immense potential here at Manchester United.”

READ | Man City completes signing of Brazil star Savinho

The teenager is the Old Trafford club’s second major acquisition after Netherlands striker Joshua Zirkzee joined for 42.5 million euros on Sunday.

“Signing for a club with the stature and ambition of Manchester United so early in my career is an incredible honour,” Yoro said in a statement.

“Since my first conversations with the club, they set out a clear plan for how I can develop in Manchester as part of this exciting project, and showed a lot of care for me and my family.

“I know about the history of young players at Manchester United and feel it can be the perfect place to reach my potential and achieve my ambitions, together with my new teammates,” he added.

Yoro was named in Thierry Henry’s provisional France squad for the Paris Olympics, but was left out of the final selection.

