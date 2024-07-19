MagazineBuy Print

Manchester United forward Greenwood joins Marseille

British media reported that Greenwood, the 22-year-old United academy product, will cost the Ligue 1 club up to 31.6 million euros.

Published : Jul 19, 2024 08:05 IST , MEXICO CITY - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood.
infoIcon

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has joined Olympique de Marseille on a five-year deal, the clubs said on Thursday.

British media reported that the 22-year-old United academy product will cost the Ligue 1 club up to 31.6 million euros.

Greenwood made 129 appearances and scored 35 goals for United after making his debut in 2019.

Greenwood spent last season on loan at Getafe in Spain after United said it wanted to avoid him becoming a distraction despite all criminal charges against him being dropped following allegations, which he denied, of assault and attempted rape.

The winger scored 10 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions for Getafe, which finished 12th in LaLiga.

Getafe President Angel Torres expressed in May his desire to keep Greenwood for another season, while LaLiga president Javier Tebas said he hoped the forward would extend his stay in Spain.

Marseille, which last month appointed Italian former Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi as head coach, begins its Ligue 1 campaign at Brest on Aug. 18.

